Ukraine vs Sweden, Live Streaming, FIFA WC Qualifiers: When And Where to Watch

Ukraine vs Sweden: We are in for a cracker when Ukraine and Sweden clash in what is a potential playoff semifinal will decide who advances to the World Cup final playoff. According to punters, Sweden is considered to be slight favourites against Ukraine. The upcoming game represents a crucial step toward the World Cup.

Both teams face injury concerns. For Ukraine, they will be missing Ruslan Malinovskyi and Yukhym Konoplia through suspension, while injuries sideline Artem Dovbyk and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

On the other hand, Sweden too have their own share of problems. Sweden would be without Alexander Isak, Emil Krafth, Viktor Johansson, and Dejan Kulusevski in the clash.

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For the unversed, Ukraine have come out on top in four of the five previous meetings.

Ukraine vs Sweden, Live Streaming

When will the FIFA Playoff match between Ukraine-Sweden take place?

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The FIFA Playoff match between Ukraine-Sweden will take place on Friday, March 27.

At what time will the FIFA Playoff match between Ukraine-Sweden take place?

The FIFA Playoff match between Ukraine-Sweden will kick off at 1:15 AM IST.

Where will the FIFA Playoff match between Ukraine-Sweden take place?

The FIFA Playoff match between Ukraine-Sweden will take place at the Ciutat de València Stadium in Valencia.

Where to watch the live streaming of the FIFA Playoff match between Ukraine-Sweden?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA Playoff match between Ukraine-Sweden on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

Ukraine's possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Tymchyk, Zabarnyi, Svatok, Mykolenko; Yarmolyuk, Kalyuzhnyi, Sudakov; Hutsuliak, Vanat, Zubkov

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Sweden's possible starting lineup: