Published 14:59 IST, July 19th 2024

Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Schedule Announced: 23 High-Voltage Ties Await Fans

A total of 23 exciting ties will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. This season, eight teams will compete for the coveted title.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Puneri Paltan Table Tennis' Hana Matelova and Manush Thakkar in Ultimate Table Tennis 2024
Puneri Paltan Table Tennis' Hana Matelova and Manush Thakkar in UTT 2024 | Image: Ultimate Table Tennis
  • 3 min read
14:59 IST, July 19th 2024