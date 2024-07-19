Published 14:59 IST, July 19th 2024
Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 Schedule Announced: 23 High-Voltage Ties Await Fans
A total of 23 exciting ties will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. This season, eight teams will compete for the coveted title.
Puneri Paltan Table Tennis' Hana Matelova and Manush Thakkar in UTT 2024 | Image: Ultimate Table Tennis
