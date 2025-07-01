Union Cabinet Approves National Sports Policy 2025, Aims Visionary Roadmap To Establish India As Global Sporting Powerhouse

Updated 1 July 2025 at 15:56 IST
The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025 on Tuesday. This new sports policy will replace the existing National Sports Policy, 2001 and it outlines a strategic framework in order to establish India as one of the global sporting giants.
Central Ministries, NITI Aayog, State Governments, National Sports Federations (NSFs), athletes, domain experts, and public stakeholders all participated in lengthy consultations that resulted in the National Sports Policy 2025. NSP 2025 will be based on a number of factors which aim to enhance India's ranking as a sporting nation in the world.
(More To Follow)
Published 1 July 2025 at 15:47 IST