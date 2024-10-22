sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:10 IST, October 22nd 2024

UP Yoddhas begin PKL season with win against Dabang Delhi KC

UP Yoddhas produced a solid performance to beat Dabang Delhi KC 28-23 and begin their campaign in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 11 on a positive note here on Monday. UP Yoddhas kicked off proceedings when they picked up the first points of the game through a Surender Gill raid.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PKL 2024
PKL 2024 | Image: PKL
Advertisement

