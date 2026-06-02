US To Scrutinise Iran Soccer Team For World Cup, Bars Entry For IRGC-Affiliated Members
The United States will closely scrutinise Iran's soccer World Cup delegation to ensure no members linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are granted entry with the team.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Washington: The United States will closely scrutinise Iran's soccer World Cup delegation to ensure no members linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are granted entry with the team.
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(This is a developing story)