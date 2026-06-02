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US To Scrutinise Iran Soccer Team For World Cup, Bars Entry For IRGC-Affiliated Members

The United States will closely scrutinise Iran's soccer World Cup delegation to ensure no members linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are granted entry with the team.

Abhishek Tiwari
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US To Scutinise Iran Soccer Team For World Cup To Keep IRGC-Linked Members Out
US To Scutinise Iran Soccer Team For World Cup To Keep IRGC-Linked Members Out | Image: ANI

Washington: The United States will closely scrutinise Iran's soccer World Cup delegation to ensure no members linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are granted entry with the team.

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(This is a developing story)

Published By:
 Abhishek Tiwari
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