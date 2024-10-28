sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Terror Attack | Iran vs Israel | MUDA Scam | Tirupati Bomb Scare | Spain PM In India |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Vikramaditya Chaufla Secures Silver At All India Racketlon Open

Published 17:22 IST, October 28th 2024

Vikramaditya Chaufla Secures Silver At All India Racketlon Open

Chaufla, who is India's highest-ranked racketlon player and has taken part in multiple world championships, ended on the podium alongside gold winner Kuba and third place Adit Patel in the premier men's singles event of the tournament. The finals took place on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vikramaditya Chaufla
Vikramaditya Chaufla | Image: x.com
Advertisement

17:00 IST, October 28th 2024