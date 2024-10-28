Published 17:22 IST, October 28th 2024
Vikramaditya Chaufla Secures Silver At All India Racketlon Open
Chaufla, who is India's highest-ranked racketlon player and has taken part in multiple world championships, ended on the podium alongside gold winner Kuba and third place Adit Patel in the premier men's singles event of the tournament. The finals took place on Sunday.
