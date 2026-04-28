Vinesh Phogat Confirms Registration For 2026 Senior Open Ranking Tournament In Gonda

India's ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat has confirmed that she has successfully registered for the upcoming 2026 Senior Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, set to be held from May 10 to May 12.

In an X post, Phogat said her registration for the upcoming ranking tournament was completed on Tuesday morning after she missed the deadline yesterday when the link had closed. She thanked everyone for their support and expressed excitement about returning to competition for the first time in 20 months.

"My registration to participate in the upcoming ranking tournament was done this morning. I could not complete the registration yesterday as the link was closed. Thank you for the support from everyone. I am looking forward to competing in my first competition after 20 months," Vinesh said on X.

Vinesh, who had announced her retirement from wrestling in 2024, announced her return in December 2025, after an 18-month hiatus to chase her Olympic dream, confirming that she has come out of retirement from professional wrestling.

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In 2024, Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling after being disqualified in the 50 kg freestyle final at the Paris Olympics. Phogat had advanced to the gold medal bout by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals. She was set to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal, but was disqualified for breaching the weight limit.

In a fine career, Phogat has secured two World Championships bronze medals (2019 and 2022), an Asian Games gold (2018) and bronze (2014) and three Commonwealth Games gold medals (2014, 2018, 2022). She was also a gold medalist at the 2021 Asian Championships and has won silver and bronze at the continental level.