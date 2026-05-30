Vinesh Phogat Fails To Qualify For 2026 Asian Games, She Loses In 53kg Selection Trials

Olympian Vinesh Phogat's hope to represent India at the Asian Games 2026 came to an end after she lost in the semi-final of the women's 53kg category selection trials at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Saturday. Her earlier matches in the trials had shown promise, but the 4-6 loss against Meenakshi ended her hopes of competing at the Asian Games.



The Haryana wrestler and Congress MLA from Julana, Phogat, won her second bout against Nishu after defeating Jyoti with a commanding 7-1 scoreline in the first bout. Earlier today, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) confirmed Vinesh Phogat's participation in the 53kg category selection trials for the Asian Games 2026.



"The weigh-in for all weight categories, including the Women's 53kg category, was conducted at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi, as per the approved schedule for the Asian Games selection trials. All eligible wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, reported for the weigh-in and completed the requisite formalities," the WFI statement said.



"Accordingly, all eligible wrestlers who fulfilled the prescribed requirements have been cleared to participate in the selection trials, which are scheduled to commence shortly," the statement added.

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Vinesh Phogat weighed in at 53.9 kg and was slotted into the 53 kg draw.



As directed by the Delhi High Court, Aditi Chauhan from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and M M Somaiya from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) are present as observers during the trials at the IG Stadium. WFI President Sanjay Singh is also present.

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The WFI had gone to the Supreme Court against the High Court order; however, granting interim relief to Phogat, the Supreme Court on Friday also sought her response to the petition filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging her participation in the trials. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on Monday, June 1.



In its May 22 order, the Delhi High Court had directed that Phogat be allowed to participate in the selection trials scheduled for May 30 and 31. The High Court further ordered that the trials be video-recorded and conducted under the supervision of independent observers appointed by the SAI and the IOA to ensure transparency in the selection process.