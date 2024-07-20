Published 14:52 IST, July 20th 2024
Wallabies score four 1st-half tries to beat Georgia 40-29 and stay perfect on the season
The Wallabies led 26-10 at halftime to keep Joe Schmidt's record perfect in his start as head coach. Schmidt was named to the position in January, replacing Eddie Jones, who now is in his second stint as coach of Japan .
Australia's Hunter Paisami and Georgia's Giorgi Kveseladze compete for a high ball as Georgia's Milkheil Alania comes in to help during their rugby union test match in Sydney | Image: AP
