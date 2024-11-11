sb.scorecardresearch
  • Golden State Warriors to honor Guard Klay Thompson in his return to Chase Center with the Mavericks

Published 23:35 IST, November 11th 2024

Mere minutes after the final buzzer sounded, and with the score still showing on the big screen, an emotion-stirring graphic went up for all to see: side-by-side photos of Stephen Curry dribbling left-handed and Klay Thompson in nearly the same pose but now wearing a blue Mavericks jersey.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson | Image: AP
