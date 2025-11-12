WATCH | Carlos Alcaraz's Insane Rally to Save Break Point vs Taylor Fritz During ATP Final is Loopworthy

ATP Final: Carlos Alcaraz was on fire on Tuesday evening in Turin when he locked horns with Taylor Fritz. While Alcaraz started as the favourite to win it, things did not turn out well for the Spaniard in the opening set. Alcaraz lost the opening set in the tie-break and was reeling. But, there came a moment in the second set when things turned for him dramatically after a certain rally.

WATCH VIDEO

At 2-3 in the second set, Alcaraz was serving to save a break point. It was a long rally as both players tested each other. The rally went on and on before Alcaraz clinched the point and saved the break of serve. The reaction after winning the point showed what it meant for him. The entire service game of Alcaraz lasted 14 minutes - which is long. After the completion of the game, the Spaniard also agreed that that point was the turning point of the match as he had conceded the opening set.

‘Been working a lot on that’

“On not always being so predictable and hitting cross-courts but doing it at times when the opponent isn’t expecting it. It’s a shot where the opponent normally goes cross-court, and then I can hit a forehand, which is where I feel really comfortable. We’ve been working a lot on that, and I think it’s really bearing fruit at this tournament," he gave a little sneak into his plan for the match as well.

Advertisement

With the win, he took a step closer to finishing the year as the No. 1 player in the world. Claiming that he is still trying to keep that No. 1 aspect out of his mind and focus, he admits that it is very difficult to do so.