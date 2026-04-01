WATCH | Lionel Messi Retirement Loading? Argentina's Football Icon in Tears After Final Home Game

Argentina vs Zambia: Lionel Messi scored and came up with an assist as they blanked Zambia 5-0 in an international friendly in Estadio Alberto J Armando in Buenos Aires. The veteran made an instant impact in Tuesday's friendly at La Bombonera. The legend set up the opening goal for Julián Álvarez before bagging his 116th goal for Argentina with an individual strike just before half-time. But it is what followed after the game that made fans shed a tear. It was the last time Messi played a football match on home soil.

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One has to admit that Argentina controlled the game from start to finish not giving any chance to Zambia to get on the scoresheet.

The crowd gave Messi a standing ovation and pleaded with him to help Argentina win another World Cup. The global tournament kicks off June 11 in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

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In the lead-up to the Zambia friendly, coach Lionel Scaloni had warned that if the team didn’t improve its performance he would take drastic measures regarding the 26-man World Cup squad, which must be submitted by May 30.

For the last home game before the World Cup, Scaloni started with a lineup similar to that one that defeated France in the 2022 final, with the notable exclusion of midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who is recovering from a muscle injury and performed poorly against Mauritania.

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Argentina, which also won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986, will open against Algeria on June 16 in Group J, followed by games against Austria on June 22 and Jordan on June 27.