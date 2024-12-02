WFI Allows Railways Wrestlers To Represent Their States In Nationals

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) will allow the Railways' wrestlers to represent their respective states at the upcoming National Championship after the departmental side opted not to send entries for the annual meet, a decision which the parent body will discuss at its AGM.

One of the crucial affiliated bodies of the WFI, Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) has been represented by several reputed wresters in the past but no team was selected for the Nationals, starting December 6 in Bengaluru, since the national federation remains suspended.

As many as 81 men's wrestlers, including both freestyle and Greco Roman, are attached with the Railways. A coaching camp for these wrestlers is currently underway in Kapurthala, but the trials to select teams for the Nationals were not conducted, leaving the athletes baffled.

"There is no fault of these wrestlers, why should they suffer and lose a crucial year. Their progress in career depends on performance in the Nationals since the top performers get an opportunity to represent the country in future," a WFI official told PTI.

"When the worried wrestlers approached us, we discussed and decided to let them compete if they are picked by their respective states. We will have such wrestlers competing at Nationals even if they do not have NOC from the Railways." The WFI official said it baffles them why RSPB has taken such a stand.

"All affiliated state units are sending teams, even Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) has sent entries. We waited till November 30 to receive the Railways entries but they did not send.

"RSPB is affiliated with us and not with the government. We are dealing with the government as parent body. If all other affiliated units have sent entries what is the issue with the Railways then. We are going to discuss this move of the Railways in the next AGM. This is not acceptable," the official said.

A few Railways athletes had submitted affidavits to the WFI, pledging that they want to represent their respective states since Railways is not sending entries for the annual tournament.

A Railways coach had said there was no merit in sending teams since participation in these Nationals won't hold much value because the WFI is suspended.