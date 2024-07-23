sb.scorecardresearch
Published 01:35 IST, July 23rd 2024

Wisconsin Becomes 16th Big Ten School To Sell Alcohol In General Seating Areas At Football Games

The university's decision, announced on Monday, leaves Nebraska and Northwestern as the only two schools who aren't allowing general seating alcohol sales in the now 18-team Big Ten.

Camp Randall Stadium
Camp Randall Stadium | Image: Associated Press
