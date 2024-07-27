sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:33 IST, July 27th 2024

Women's Asia Cup final Preview: Dominant India face Sri Lanka; eye eighth title

Defending champions India will look to translate their overwhelming dominance in the Women’s Asia Cup to a record-extending eighth title while facing a feisty Sri Lanka in the final. India have lorded over their opponents in this continental showpiece.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
india beat pakistan in womens asia cup 2024
Team India | Image: ACC
13:33 IST, July 27th 2024