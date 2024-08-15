sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Wrigley Field will host a pair of college hockey doubleheaders after NHL's Winter Classic

Published 22:56 IST, August 15th 2024

Wrigley Field will host a pair of college hockey doubleheaders after NHL's Winter Classic

The Frozen Confines: Big Ten Hockey Series” will feature three men's games and one women's game. The Chicago Blackhawks will play the St. Louis Blues

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Fans cheer during the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game
Fans cheer during the first period of the NHL Winter Classic hockey game | Image: Associated Press
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

22:56 IST, August 15th 2024