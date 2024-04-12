×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

After losing world title in 5 minutes, is Drew McIntyre now done with the WWE? BIG insights revealed

Is this the end of Drew McIntyre's run in WWE after he lost the world championship title to Damian Priest? New reports reveal insights over the situation.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
WWE
Drew McIntyre cuts a promo ahead of his match | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

WrestleMania XL was an absolute showcase where several titles changed hands, and a new era began. It was one of the greatest nights in professional wrestling and sports entertainment history, and it had all the fans hooked. However, For Drew McIntyre, things turned south as the Scottish Warrior did not have a lasting reign after Damian Priest cashed in his MITB contract to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Given that Drew has yet to sign up for a new deal, the situation seems tense as he is involved in storylines and he could leave soon. Amid the chatter, new reports have emerged over the McIntyre retainment.

Also Read:

Advertisement

Will Drew McIntyre be gone soon? New reports share insight over his stay in WWE

It has been long reported that Drew McIntyre is yet to sign a new contract for the WWE. The wrestling promotion is keen to retain his services, and since they have a major premium live event lined up for Europe, McIntyre could draw huge numbers and be beneficial for the company. But the Scottish Warrior has been holding off on signing a new deal for a long time, and it looks like the wait will last for more.

Advertisement

Despite having a major role at both WrestleMania and Monday Night Raw, according to a recent article from Fightful Select, Drew McIntyre has informed those associated with him about the fact that he is yet to commit to a new contract with the massive sports entertainment company based in Connecticut.

Drew McIntyre reacts after winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL | Image: WWE

It is believed that WWE is unconcerned with his contract situation, even though it is becoming customary for celebrities to hold off on signing new agreements until right before their current contracts expire. The article claims that the organization intends to keep the wrestler. McIntyre has reportedly stated that he wants to remain with WWE, but if they are unable to reach an agreement, he is sure he can establish himself elsewhere.

Advertisement

Also Read:

There are high hopes that McIntyre will sign a new deal and stay with the company. Lately, it was revealed that the new Champions, Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest, have signed new deals with the company. Given that McIntyre is championship caliber, he could go on to win a title. But that will only happen once he signs the deal with WWE.

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Living Golden on Better Terms: Why Term Insurance Must Be Part of Your Retirement Planning

Term Insuranc

4 minutes ago
UFC 300 Poster

UFC 300 Live Streaming

4 minutes ago
Skeletons of five members of the same family

Human Sacrifice

6 minutes ago
Unveiling Spottoday and Post Babe: WideEyes Digital's Diverse Instagram Chronicles

Spottoday and Post Babe

7 minutes ago
Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

15 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

17 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

18 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

22 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

24 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

24 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

24 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

25 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

27 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

29 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

30 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

31 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

31 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo