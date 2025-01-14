'I Want To Scare My Mother': Bad Bunny Ready To Risk It All, Eager To Have Another WWE Run

Grammy Award-winning Artist and celebrity wrestler Bad Bunny is eager to be a part of the WWE once again. After making his debut in 2020 during the WWE's Thunderdome era, the Puerto Rican rapper and singer has expressed his desire to return to the once again. The WWE has had several celebrity appearances over the years, but Bunny's run has been one of the finest so far. The rapper is eager to return to the WWE and have another shot in the squared circle.

Bad Bunny Wants Another WWE Run, Ready Put His Body On The Line

The WWE Universe may not be done seeing Bad Bunny being involved in the wrestling promotion, and the rapper has revealed that he wants to have another match in the ring. However, Bunny intends it to be much more physical and wants to take risks and scare his mother.

“I want to do it one more time. I want to put my life at risk in the ring. I felt like I didn’t risk it enough in the ring, and I want to do it. I want to scare my mother. When? I don’t know. We stay in contact with the people at WWE, we’re always paying attention to what’s going on. But when, I don’t know. I hope there’s a time where I can really get ready, like I did the last few times. And I’d love to take more time to get ready physically.

Bad Bunny after winning the San Juan Street Fight against Damian Priest at Backlash 2023 in San Juan, Puerto Rico | Image: WWE

“But man, just like in music, I do this to get better and to do something different. Sometimes, I say, 'I’m going to quit everything and just do wrestling full time.' I feel like in wrestling, I just go sporadically as a celebrity. I’m going to go full time and be a heel. That’s what I’d love. I was always a fan of the villains more than the good guys,” Bad Bunny said during an interview with Rolling Stone.

Bad Bunny: The Best Celebrity Wrestler In Recent History