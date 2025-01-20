CM Punk Takes Cheap Shots At Rivals Seth Rollins And Drew McIntyre, Trolls Them On Social Media Via Story

WWE has hit an all new stratosphere ever since they took RAW onto Netflix. On the main show, the intertwined rivalries are starting to get heated on and off the the show. One of the most heated rivalries in WWE over the past year was between Drew McIntyre and CM Punk. The two faced off in several matches with CM Punk eventually coming out as the winner of the rivalry. Following that, CM Punk and Seth Rollins got involved in a rivalry which was won by Seth Rollins on the pilot episode of RAW on Netflix.

CM Punk Trolls Drew McIntyre And Seth Rollins

CM Punk ahead of the upcoming episode of RAW on Netflix, took to social media to take some shots and troll two of his biggest rivals since his return to WWE. CM Punk took to social media platform Instagram as he shared a story with the poster for the upcoming match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre, he wrote, “ For the divas title!”

With this story, he was implying that both of his rivals were women and were going to face off for the WWE Divas title.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre will be facing off on 20th of January on RAW which will be live streamed on Netflix.

Real Life Tensions Between CM Punk, Drew McIntyre And Seth Rollins

According to several reports CM Punk has real life tensions with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins that have been there for a while. For the relationship between Seth Rollins and CM Punk, Seth Rollins has not made it a secret that he dislikes ‘The Second City Saint’.