sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • WWE /
  • Donald Trump Finds Support In Kane And Undertaker, WWE Stars Urge American Citizens To Choose Wisely

Published 19:06 IST, October 22nd 2024

Donald Trump Finds Support In Kane And Undertaker, WWE Stars Urge American Citizens To Choose Wisely

Donald Trump recently joined forces with The Undertaker and Kane and appeared on the Deadman's Six Feet Under Podcast ahead of the US Presidental Election.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Donald Trump, Kane , The Undertaker
Donald Trump, Kane and The Undertaker | Image: Instagram/@glennjacobstn/@undertaker
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:33 IST, October 22nd 2024