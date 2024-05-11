Advertisement

The WrestleMania 40 season marked the return of The Rock. As the Final Boss, The Rock sided with his cousin Roman Reigns and together they defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1 of the Show of Shows. On Night 2, however, Cody Rhodes prevailed in his objective and finished the story by beating The Tribal Chief. At the Raw after-mania, The Rock came face to face with Cody Rhodes and implied that they would meet again. And considering the new reports that have been dropped, an encounter between the Final Boss and The American Nightmare is set to go on the floor soon.

The Rock vs Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41

The American Nightmare achieved a significant victory by thwarting The Bloodline's efforts, led by Roman Reigns and The Rock. This triumph signaled the dawn of a new era spearheaded by Cody Rhodes.

Following WrestleMania 40, The Rock made a surprise appearance during Cody Rhodes' championship celebration on Monday Night Raw. Despite confirming his temporary departure to Hollywood, The Rock pledged to return and confront Cody Rhodes in due time. While the clash between The American Nightmare and the Tribal Chief may have concluded, the impending showdown with The Final Boss promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

According to a recent report from WOR, plans are in motion for Cody Rhodes and The Rock to collide at WrestleMania 41 in a champion versus champion matchup, with a unique stipulation of WWE title versus People's title. However, uncertainties loom regarding Rhodes' championship status, hence the inclusion of the People's title in the proposed bout.

When will Roman Reigns return?

As for Roman Reigns, the former WWE Undisputed Universal Champion, his absence from the ring following his loss at WrestleMania 40 has left fans eagerly awaiting his return. In his stead, Solo Sikoa has emerged within The Bloodline, instigating a power struggle within the faction by removing Jimmy Uso and asserting himself as the new tribal chief. This development has led to the formation of Bloodline 2.0, with the inclusion of Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa.

While speculation runs rampant regarding Roman Reigns' comeback, a burgeoning feud between The Bloodline and Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso suggests a potential stage for his grand return. The anticipation is high for Reigns to reclaim his mantle at SummerSlam 2024 and confront the new Bloodline alongside his original faction, The Head of the Table.