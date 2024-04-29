Advertisement

Tech billionaire, Ankur Jain, who is the founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards, married former WWE superstar Erika Hammond in a luxurious wedding ceremony against the backdrop of Egypt's Great Pyramids. Ever since the news broke out there has been intrigue among WWE fans regarding Hammond's name, thus, here's all you need to know about her.

Who is Erika Hammond?

The Instagram bio of Erika Hammond reads that she is a former NXT Diva and the founder of Rumble Boxing. Several of her Insta posts suggest that she is a fitness enthusiast, and her endeavors into combat sports are proof of that. About her role in WWE, there is no dedicated page about her on the website of WWE, plus there is no video of her wrestling in WWE's Squared Circle. Thus, there are speculations that she was in the roster for live events or was associated with WWE to carryout backstage duties.

Ankur Jain and Erika Hammond tied the knock under extravagant setting

Billionaire Ankur Jain and former WWE wrestler Erika Hammond celebrated their love with a magnificent 'blast and glam' wedding set against the stunning background of the Egyptian pyramids. Jain, the founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards, married Erika in front of approximately 130 people.

In addition to the wedding ceremony, the pre-wedding activities were also extravagant. These featured a safari meal in the thick of the South African forest and an exciting jungle safari excursion. The Sun US reports that the three-day safari vacation in South Africa cost a whopping $2,000 per night. Following their three-day excursion to South Africa, the couple and their guests proceeded to Egypt on a private plane.

“My first pitch to Erika for the wedding was to get married in space," Jain told People, to which she said, “I don't want to die on my wedding day!"