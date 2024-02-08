Updated January 10th, 2024 at 16:41 IST
How Jinder Mahal became the biggest babyface in WWE? AEW President Tony Khan had a big role
After being booked to face Seth Rollins (C) for the WWE Heavyweight Title, Jinder Mahal got into a back-and-forth with AEW owner Tony Khan.
Following the announcement of Triple H about the return of a former world champion on the Day 1 episode of Monday Night Raw, the scenes of WWE Universe waiting with utmost patience and then getting disappointed with the arrival of Jinder Mahal made waves. The crowd did get what they asked for in the form of the eventual return of The Rock, however, since then the stature of the Modern Day Maharaja has picked an upward trajectory.
3 things you need to know
- Jinder Mahal is a former WWE Champion
- Mahal captured the title in 2017 by beating Randy Orton
- Jinder is slated to face Seth Rollins for the WWE Heavyweight Championship at the next episode of the Monday Night Raw
Jinder Mahal and Tony Khan's Twitter (X) Tussle
Jinder's in-ring presence alongside the most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment did not bury him but rather promoted him to the title scene. Mahal will have a chance to get his hands on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as he will be taking on Seth Rollins on the next episode of Monday Night Raw. The rise in popularity got a further push as the owner of the AEW promotion reacted on the development of Jinder Mahal vs Seth Rollins, and mentioned the name of the Indian descent wrestler in a Tweet.
Upon noting the post, Mahal left a revert and following that within minutes, Jinder Mahal's name became a top trend on X. Nevertheless, the former WWE champion later deleted his reaction to the Tony Khan post, but that was enough to garner him significant attention. The return of Mahal has persuaded many Indian fans to again cheer for him and irrespective of the storyline he has seemingly become a babyface.
Jinder Mahal in WWE
After spending a sizeable time as a mid-card superstar, Jinder Mahal received a major push in WWE in 2017. He went on to win the WWE Championship by beating the legend (Legend Killer) Randy Orton. He retained the title for almost 6 months and eventually lost the gold to AJ Styles later in the year. Following that he was intermittently seen as the leader of the faction Indus Sher, and now he is back on the main event scene and about to compete against Seth Rollins for the WWE Heavyweight Title.
Published January 10th, 2024 at 16:41 IST
