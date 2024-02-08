Advertisement

Following the announcement of Triple H about the return of a former world champion on the Day 1 episode of Monday Night Raw, the scenes of WWE Universe waiting with utmost patience and then getting disappointed with the arrival of Jinder Mahal made waves. The crowd did get what they asked for in the form of the eventual return of The Rock, however, since then the stature of the Modern Day Maharaja has picked an upward trajectory.

Jinder Mahal and Tony Khan's Twitter (X) Tussle

Jinder's in-ring presence alongside the most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment did not bury him but rather promoted him to the title scene. Mahal will have a chance to get his hands on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as he will be taking on Seth Rollins on the next episode of Monday Night Raw. The rise in popularity got a further push as the owner of the AEW promotion reacted on the development of Jinder Mahal vs Seth Rollins, and mentioned the name of the Indian descent wrestler in a Tweet.

A double standard:@730hook 28-1 career record, on winning streak calls out the Champ, a logical challenge sparks online outrage



Jinder has literally lost every single match he's in for the past year, immediately gets title shot, where is the rage#AEWDynamite TOMORROW on TBS — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 9, 2024

Jinder hindered his tweet pic.twitter.com/uxem50YgfQ — AIR (@AIRGold_) January 10, 2024

Upon noting the post, Mahal left a revert and following that within minutes, Jinder Mahal's name became a top trend on X. Nevertheless, the former WWE champion later deleted his reaction to the Tony Khan post, but that was enough to garner him significant attention. The return of Mahal has persuaded many Indian fans to again cheer for him and irrespective of the storyline he has seemingly become a babyface.

Jinder Mahal in WWE

After spending a sizeable time as a mid-card superstar, Jinder Mahal received a major push in WWE in 2017. He went on to win the WWE Championship by beating the legend (Legend Killer) Randy Orton. He retained the title for almost 6 months and eventually lost the gold to AJ Styles later in the year. Following that he was intermittently seen as the leader of the faction Indus Sher, and now he is back on the main event scene and about to compete against Seth Rollins for the WWE Heavyweight Title.