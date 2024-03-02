English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 11:23 IST

ICONIC CLASH: The Rock reveals WrestleMania 40 showdown with groundbreaking twist for Cody Rhodes

The Rock sets WrestleMania 40 match with unique stipulation for Cody Rhodes, promising a truly groundbreaking showdown in the wrestling world.

Aryan Suraj Chadha
The Rock, Roman Reigns
The Rock & Roman Reigns face off | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Rock Unveils WrestleMania 40 Plans: A Game-Changing Proposal:In a spectacular change of events, The Rock, one of WWE's most recognisable personalities, announced his plans for WrestleMania 40, igniting the wrestling world. In response to Cody Rhodes' challenge for a one-on-one contest at Elimination Chamber, The Great One made a counteroffer that had the potential to rewrite WrestleMania history.

The Counteroffer: A Tag Team Showdown

Rather of accepting Cody Rhodes' challenge for a singles contest, The Rock pitched a massive tag team match for WrestleMania 40 Night One. The Rock, along with his cousin Roman Reigns, challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, referring to the latter as the "walking clown face emoji," to a high-stakes tag team battle.

Stipulations Set: Bloodline Rules

The Rock, nevertheless, didn't stop there. He introduced a major condition to the match that will directly affect WrestleMania 40 Night 2's main event. The Bloodline group would not meddle with Cody and Roman Reigns' big event on Night 2 if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins prevailed. But if The Rock and Roman Reigns prevailed, the main event would become a "Bloodline Rules" battle, intensifying the feud even more.

As befitting his personality, The Rock added drama and humour to the proposition, offering humorous match possibilities. The Great One delighted the crowd with his signature humour and charm, whether he was sitting ringside with his buddy Pat McAfee, acting as the referee, or singing the national anthem as Solo Sikoa did.

Advertisement

Roman Reigns asked The Rock to recognise him as his Tribal Chief in a very moving moment. The Brahma Bull, surprisingly, complied, strengthening the tie between the two relatives and enhancing the emotional richness of their connection.

WrestleMania 40 Night 1's main event looks to be set in motion, even if Cody Rhodes has until next week to answer The Rock's proposition. Fans across the world are becoming more and more excited about WrestleMania 40 as the stage is set for a titanic match between two great groups.

Advertisement

In conclusion, WrestleMania 40 now has a new dimension with The Rock's revolutionary idea, which also sets the stage for an incredible evening of drama and action in the professional wrestling industry.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 11:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

18 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

18 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

18 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

18 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

18 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

21 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

a day ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

a day ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Latest Development in Bengaluru Cafe Blast Case

    Videos6 minutes ago

  2. Google to face class action lawsuit

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. Video: Massive Fire Rips Through an Automobile Salvage Yard in Texas

    World14 minutes ago

  4. Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Enjoy Playtime With Daughter Raha

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. Spanish Woman Alleges Gang Rape in Jharkhand's Dumka, 3 Detained

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo