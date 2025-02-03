Jey Uso Opens Up On The Memorable Post-Match Moment With John Cena After Shocking Win At Royal Rumble 2025

The Royal Rumble 2025 saw a shocking moment happen during the Men's Rumble match when 'Main Event' Jey Uso eliminated 17-time World Champion John Cena to become the winner of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Cena looked to be the favourite among the fans, but Uso's emergence as the winner shocked the fans. Even Cena looked in disbelief after nearly securing the win. After the match, Cena had a moment with Jey as he raised his arm as a sign of respect. The Royal Rumble winner revealed the conversation he had with Cena after winning the match.

Jey Uso Reveals What John Cena Said To Him After Royal Rumbkle Match

Jey Uso revealed what John Cena said in the post-match interaction they had right after Uso won the Royal Rumble 2025. He revealed the heartwarming comments from Cena as Uso soaked in the moment.

“He hugged me. He goes, ‘I remember your first tour. I always told you and your brother, you guys will be fine. Be yourself.’ And he goes, ‘Look at these people now.’ And that’s when he turned me to the crowd,” Jey Uso revealed in the latest edition of the 'Nightcap' Podcast.

John Cena and Jey Uso at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 | Image: WWE

Jey Uso will be at Monday Night RAW, where he is expected to address his prospects for WrestleMania 41. He could possibly challenge 'The Ring General' GUNTHER, but the announcement is yet to be made.

John Cena Announces Himself For The Elimination Chamber

John Cena was super close to winning the Royal Rumble before being eliminated by Jey Uso, who won it all. At the press conference, Cena announced his next appearance, saying that he would be a part of the Elimination Chamber. The 16-time champion further said that he is confident of winning his 17th title and feels he deserves the opportunity as he has served the industry for 23 years.

What’s best for business is that I main-event WrestleMania, and what is best for business is that I confidently say that I will win my 17th Championship. So I am announcing that I will compete in the Elimination Chamber. I am saying that because after 23 years of loyal service to the company, I feel that opportunity is earned," John Cena said at the post-match press conference.