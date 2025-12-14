Updated 14 December 2025 at 06:59 IST
John Cena Retirement Match LIVE Updates: The 'Never Seen Seventeen' Bids Goodbye To The WWE At Saturday Night Main Event
John Cena Retirement Match LIVE Updates: The 17-time World Champion, the 'never seen seventeen' will compete in his last match against Gunther in the Saturday Night Main Event. Here are all the latest updates
John Cena Retirement Match LIVE Updates: The 'Never Seen Seventeen' retires today. The 17-time World Champion's farewell tour has comed to an end and the Greatest of All Time is set to face Gunther in the final match of his career in the much-awaited Saturday Night Main Event.
John Cena Retirement Match LIVE Updates: The ‘Never Seen Seventeen’ retires today. The 17-time World Champion's farewell tour has comed to an end and the Greatest of All Time is set to face Gunther in the final match of his career in the much-awaited Saturday Night Main Event.
14 December 2025 at 06:59 IST
John Cena Retirement LIVE Updates: CM Punk Gets Emotional
John Cena vs Gunther LIVE: CM Punk and John Cena have been arch-rivals and have put on many legendary matches in the past. Punk recently go emotional while speaking about Cena ahead of his final match.
14 December 2025 at 06:54 IST
John Cena Retirement LIVE Updates: Femi and Rhodes vs McIntyre
John Cena vs Gunther LIVE: McIntyre's actions haven't gone down quite well with Oba Femi. Cody and Femi have joined forces to throw the ‘Scottish Warrior’ Drew McIntyre out of the ring
14 December 2025 at 06:53 IST
John Cena Retirement LIVE Updates: Drew McIntyre Intervenes
John Cena vs Gunther LIVE: Drew McIntyre came out of nowhere to launch a scathing attack on the American Nightmare. The Femi vs Rhodes match has been called off
14 December 2025 at 06:51 IST
John Cena Retirement LIVE Updates: NXT Champion Too Good For Cody
John Cena vs Gunther LIVE: Oba Femi has busted Cody Rhodes open. The future of this industry, Femi has dominated Rhodes so far and the American nightmare looks out of answers
14 December 2025 at 06:56 IST
John Cena Retirement LIVE Updates: The Femi Onslaught
John Cena vs Gunther LIVE: The NXT Champion has been dominating the American Nightmare so far. Oba Femi isn't letting the American Nightmare gain momentum
14 December 2025 at 06:56 IST
John Cena Retirement LIVE Updates: The NXT Champion Is Here
John Cena vs Gunther LIVE: Looks like Cody Rhodes is going to have a tough time. The NXT Champion walks out and he will face Cody Rhodes, his biggest test so far
14 December 2025 at 06:39 IST
John Cena Retirement LIVE Updates: The 'American Nightmare' Arrives
John Cena vs Gunther LIVE: Cody Rhodes is here, the reigning WWE Universal Champion and the crowd can't get enough of him
14 December 2025 at 06:38 IST
John Cena Retirement LIVE Updates: Gunther Arrives
John Cena vs Gunther LIVE: John Cena's final opponent, the ‘Ring General’ has arrived in the building and he has warned Cena that he wants him to ‘Give Up', in his final match
14 December 2025 at 06:41 IST
John Cena Retirement LIVE Updates: Stephanie McMahon's Tribute For The GOAT
John Cena vs Gunther LIVE: Stephanie McMahon share her take on how John Cena and what makes him the Greatest of All Time
14 December 2025 at 06:50 IST
John Cena Retirement LIVE Updates: Trish Stratus In The Building
John Cena vs Gunther LIVE: John Cena's farewell match is going to be a legendary affair. Trish Stratus is in the building for the ‘Never Seen Seventeen’s' final match.
14 December 2025 at 06:45 IST
John Cena Retirement LIVE Updates: WWE's Special Tribute For Cena
John Cena vs Gunther LIVE: Over twenty three years in the business, John Cena goes out as the Greatest of All Time today. The WWE posted a special tribute for the never seen seventeen ahead of his final match
14 December 2025 at 06:37 IST
John Cena Retirement LIVE Updates: The GOAT Comes Out, For One Last Time
John Cena vs Gunther LIVE: For the past twenty three years, we have seen John Cena running down the ramp wearing the ‘Hustle, Loyalty and Respect’ on his shirt, but today it all comes to an end as the ‘Leader of the Cenation’ runs down the iconic ramp for one last time.
14 December 2025 at 06:34 IST
John Cena vs Gunther LIVE: Thank You Cena!
John Cena Final Match LIVE Updates: The iconic retirement finally comes to an end today. Today its not about John Cena's retirement, but it is anbout celebrating a career that has spanned for over 23 years. Cena goes head-to-head with Gunther as he takes to the sacred squared circle, one final time.
