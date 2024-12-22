John Cena To Make A Full Fledged Run During Retirement Tour In 2025, Reveals A Top WWE Executive

The WWE has a lot in store for the year 2025. The year would begin with the huge debut of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, and the excitement is at its peak among wrestling fans. Another big thing the fans are eagerly looking forward to is the retirement tour of John Cena, who has revealed that the 16-time World Champion will be back in the WWE and begin his year-long retirement tour. He is expected to engage in dream matches and also help elevate the superstars of the future. A huge detail has emerged over Cena's farewell in 2025.

John Cena All Set For A Full-Tim Return In The WWE

In a huge update, it has been revealed that John Cena is expected to be back in the WWE for a full-fledged run in 2025. It will be the same year when he will be back for his last run in the wrestling promotion. Recently, WWE EVP Chris Legentil confirmed that fans will not be watching John Cena perform in the ring in 2025 when he announced that he would leave on his terms during an appearance on The Sports Media Podcast.

“John Cena, as you might know, is going on his farewell tour. He announced last July that he’s retiring. But he’s going out on his own terms. He’s gonna do a full year-long tour with us. And that’s gonna be worldwide. We think that the opportunity for the people to see John Cena one last time all around the world is going to be quite powerful.” Chris Legentil said.

John Cena in Action against Solo Sikoa at the WWE Crown Jewel PLE | Image: WWE

Expect A Lot Of Action During John Cena Return In his Farewell Tour