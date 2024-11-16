sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • WWE /
  • 'It’s On, Then': Following Setback Against Jake Paul, Mike Tyson Targets Renowned WWE Superstar

Published 22:46 IST, November 16th 2024

'It’s On, Then': Following Setback Against Jake Paul, Mike Tyson Targets Renowned WWE Superstar

Following a setback against Jake Paul, Mike Tyson has went on to call out Popular WWE star and has not ruled out of making such an appearance in the future.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson hits Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match in Arlington, Texas. | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

Loading...

22:46 IST, November 16th 2024