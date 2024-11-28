Wiseman Paul Heyman Breaks Silence Upon Brock Lesnar's Potential WWE Comeback Amid Return Buzz

The return of Paul Heyman has sparked a new interest among the fans as the WWE leads into the Survivor Series: WarGames. The WWE Hall of Famer has joined the OG Bloodline and brought out CM Punk as the 5th member who will battle the Solo Sikoa-led side. But the anticipation over the return of Brock Lesnar remains firm as fans believe that he could be the surprise element in the upcoming PLE. Amid speculations, the Wiseman has opened up on the possibility to see Lesnar back in the WWE.

Paul Heyman Addresses The Possibilities Over A Potential Brock Lesnar Return

While speaking to SHAK Wrestling, Wiseman Paul Heyman was asked whether he has interacted with Brock Lesnar lately. Heyman responded that he hasn't talked to him as The Beast Incarnate does not prefer discussing something about his life that is off-camera. The WWE Hall of Famer also spoke about the possibility of a potential return to the WWE, possibly during the Survivor Series: WarGames.

"When it comes to Brock Lesnar, Lesnar doesn't like to be discussed about anything about his life that's off-camera. So, if I do speak to Brock Lesnar, he would want that to be private. If I don't speak with Brock Lesnar, he would want that to be private Number one, I would never want to violate his wish for privacy. Number two, I would fear for a human being that would want to violate the feeling of privacy that would be desired by Brock Lesnar. Based on both love and appreciation for the man and a healthy dose of absolute fear of the man, I will neither confirm nor deny my knowledge of even the existence of a species on this planet that carries the name.

Brock Lesnar Makes His Entrance at WWE Backlash for his match against Cody Rhodes at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot | Image: WWE

"I don't really put any thought into that at this time because it's not a subject that's going to resolve itself by Survivor Series or by the end of the year. Therefore, it's just not on the radar of things to address today,"

When Was Brock Lesnar Last Seen In WWE?