Published 17:10 IST, October 24th 2024
Parent of WWE and UFC, Endevaour Buys Professional Bull Riders, On Location & IMG for $3.25 billion
The parent company of WWE and UFC Group TKO, Endeavor, is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG in a deal valued at $3.25 billion.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The logo for World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE, appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange | Image: AP Photo
