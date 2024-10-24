sb.scorecardresearch
  • Parent of WWE and UFC, Endevaour Buys Professional Bull Riders, On Location & IMG for $3.25 billion

Parent of WWE and UFC, Endevaour Buys Professional Bull Riders, On Location & IMG for $3.25 billion

The parent company of WWE and UFC Group TKO, Endeavor, is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG in a deal valued at $3.25 billion.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
WWE
The logo for World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE, appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange | Image: AP Photo
