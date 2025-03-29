'Go After Number 15': Randy Orton Issues Massive Post WrestleMania Warning To WWE Champion Cody Rhodes On SmackDown

As WWE's biggest PLE WrestleMania gets closer and closer, all of the storylines are starting to heat up with Cody Rhodes all set to defend his WWE Universal Championship against John Cena who will be looking to win his 17th Championship before retiring. On the other hand, 14-time Champion Randy Orton is currently involved in a heated feud with Kevin Owens with Orton looking to punt kick Kevin Owens in the head. As the event nears, Randy Orton recently issued a warning to Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Randy Orton's Massive Warning To Cody Rhodes

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes met for a promo as SmackDown aired live from London. During the promo, Randy Orton praised Cody Rhodes as he claimed that 99% of the people sitting in the arena were there because of Cody Rhodes. Randy Orton also claimed that Cody Rhodes was going to walk into WrestleMania as champion and walk out of it as champion after defeating John Cena.

Following the praise, Randy Orton revealed his actual plans for after WrestleMania gets over. Randy Orton told Cody Rhodes that there will come a time when he would want to go after his 15th Championship and he would look Cody Rhodes in the eye when he does decide to.

"There would come a time when I'm gonna wanna go after number 15," said Randy Orton to Cody Rhodes as he made his plans clear to challenge Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania.

Randy Orton's Feud With Kevin Owens

Randy Orton is currently involved in a massive feud with former WWE Champion Kevin Owens. The feud started with Kevin Owens delivering a piledriver to Orton which had ‘The Viper’ out of action for sometime. Randy Orton made his return at the Elimination Chamber and attacked Owens.