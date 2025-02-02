Royal Rumble 2025 Results: Jey Uso Spoils John Cena's Party As Legendary Superstars Return To Squared Circle In Indianapolis

Royal Rumble 2025: The road to WrestleMania 41 officially started. The recently concluded Royal Rumble that took place in Indianapolis was nothing less than historic. With over 70,000 fans in attendance in the Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, this was the biggest Royal Rumble of all time. This pay-per-view (PPV) was also very special because this was John Cena's last Rumble. The WWE superstar is on his farewell tour and will retire at the end of this year.

The 'Original Tribal Chief', Roman Reigns also returned to the men's rumble after a gap of five years. Reigns had been the WWE Universal Champion till last year, before WrestleMania XL, where he dropped the title to Cody Rhodes. The Royal Rumble also saw arch-rivals Drew McIntyre, CM Punk and Seth Rollins battling against each other to secure a spot in the main even of WrestleMania 41. The next edition of the much-awaited WrestleMania will be held in Las Vegas on April 19 and April 20, 2025.

Royal Rumble 2025 Results

Women's Royal Rumble Champion: Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair Tag Team Championship: DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) defeat Motorcity Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) defeat Motorcity Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) WWE Universal Championship: Cody Rhodes defeats Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes defeats Kevin Owens Men's Royal Rumble Champion: Jey Uso

A Rumble To Remember

The 2025 edition of the Royal Rumble will go down as one of the most talked about events of 2025. The women's Royal Rumble saw stars like Trish Stratus, Nikki Bella and Charlotte Flair return to the squared circle. Charlotte even went on to win the Rumble on her comeback and has become the only woman to win the Rumble twice.

The ladder match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens was nothing short of epic. Owens did dominate the match for a longer duration,. but Cody Rhodes brought out a side that was brutal and merciless on all levels. Rhodes walked out of the Rumble as the undisputed WWE Universal Champion and will defend his title in WrestleMania.