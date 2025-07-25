The Rock Pays Homage To The Late Hulk Hogan With Moving Tribute And Untold Behind-The-Scenes Tale

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson delivered a heartwarming tribute to the 'Immortal' Hulk Hogan, who had passed away at the age of 71. Amid the downpour of tribute messages and posts, the People's Champion put up a moving tribute which is enough to make a pro wrestling fan teary-eyed.

The Rock Recalls Moving Tale Involving Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan, the former pro wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer, has passed away at age 71 due to a cardiac arrest. The wrestler breathed his last at his residence in Clearwater, Florida. Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, revolutionized professional wrestling and became a prominent personality in the 1980s.

The Hulkster's pro-American gimmick and energetic wrestling style became an instant favourite among the fans, especially young kids who watched wrestling.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who had an iconic rivalry with Hulk Hogan back in time, shared a touching note upon his passing. The People's Champion recalled a story from 1984 when he returned Hulk Hogan's last 'Hulkster' headband after catching it during his main event match against Paul Orndorff.

The Hulkster was so moved that he vowed to replace it, doing so a month later by gifting a 12-year-old Dwayne a new headband. That moment was etched as a lifetime memory for The Rock.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Pays Homage With Humble Message For Hulk Hogan

The Rock then recalled their main event match at WrestleMania 18, which happened 17 years after the incident at MSG. It was one of the greatest main event matches of all time, and the atmosphere was electric inside the SkyDome in Toronto, Canada.

He then expressed his deepest gratitude for being the ultimate needle mover in the 80s era and being a significant contributor to professional wrestling.

"From deep in my bones, and on behalf of this wild and crazy world of professional wrestling that we love, I say to you now, and forever… Thank you for the house, brother…" The Rock wrote on social media.