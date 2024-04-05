Advertisement

WWE enthusiasts from across India are eagerly anticipating the annual spectacle that is WrestleMania XL. WrestleMania XL is poised to be the biggest WWE spectacle of the year featuring the most popular names in the company. The two-night gripping event on 7th and 8th Aprill 2024 will air live on Sony Sports Network. To add to the excitement, Indian fans can enjoy the live action in four languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Day 1 of WrestleMania XL will witness the mammoth showdown between The Rock and ‘Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns, who will be up against the formidable duo of ‘American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes and Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins. As per the ultimatum, if Rhodes and Rollins manage to overcome their counterparts, the former will have a clear path to finish his story without any interventions from the members of The Bloodline.

In another thrilling encounter, the Undisputed Tag-team Championships will be up for grabs as the Judgement Day faces a mega challenge in a 6-pack ladder match featuring teams from both RAW and Smackdown brands to defend their title. Gunther’s run as the title holder for the Intercontinental Championship will run for 664 days at the time of WrestleMania XL. However, he faces a formidable challenge from Sami Zayn, who seeks to dethrone the reigning champion. The ‘Social Media Megastar’ Logan Paul will have a tough night at WrestleMania XL, as he will be defending his United States Title against Kevin Owens and ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton in a high-stakes triple-threat match.

For the WWE Women’s Championship, Bayley announced on Smackdown that she will challenge her former ally IYO SKY for the title at the ‘grandest stage of them all’ WrestleMania. In a friends-turned-foes encounter, neither of the superstars will leave any stones unturned for the title. ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch confirmed her ticket to WrestleMania by winning at the Elimination Chamber. This time, she will face a stern challenge from her arch-rival Rhea Ripley for the title. Can ‘The Man’ overcome the unstoppable force of ‘The Mami?’

Seth “Freakin” Rollins will yet again square off against ‘The Scottish Warrior’ Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship. Drew, after two unsuccessful attempts to capture the title from ‘The Architect,’ will aim for glory in front of thousands of fans at WrestleMania. The ultimate showdown for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will see ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns defend his title for the second time at WrestleMania against ‘American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes. The stakes are higher for Rhodes this time as it will be his final chance to finish his story and claim the title.

WWE fans in India can look forward to an exhilarating five-day extravaganza starting with SmackDown on Saturday morning, and the excitement continuing with the WWE Hall of 2024, NXT Stand & Deliver and RAW. Moreover, fans in India can catch all the thrilling moments from WrestleMania in the post-show ‘Extraaa Dhamaal,’ immediately following the event.

NXT Superstar Trick Williams will join Extraaa Dhamaal live after WrestleMania XL Day 1, while Dijak will join Extraaa Dhamaal live after WrestleMania XL Day 2.

Which TV channel will telecast WWE WrestleMania XL in India?

WWE WrestleMania XL will be telecast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu) on Sunday, 7th April & Monday, 8th April from 4:30 AM onwards.

Where can I stream WWE WrestleMania XL online in India?

WWE WrestleMania XL can be streamed live on Sony LIV in India.