sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NSA Doval In Russia | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mandya Clashes | Delhi Rains | Manipur Unrest | Trump vs Harris |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • WWE /
  • 'The Future Looks Bright': Tribal Chief Roman Reigns Teases His Speculated New Role In The WWE

Published 15:47 IST, September 11th 2024

'The Future Looks Bright': Tribal Chief Roman Reigns Teases His Speculated New Role In The WWE

Roman Reigns, the only and the original Tribal chief returned to the WWE in SummerSlam 2024 and kickstarted a feud with his cousin Solo Sikoa

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Roman Reigns makes his entrance alongside WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman at WrestleMania XL
Roman Reigns makes his entrance alongside WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman at WrestleMania XL | Image: wwe.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:47 IST, September 11th 2024