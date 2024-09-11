Published 15:47 IST, September 11th 2024
'The Future Looks Bright': Tribal Chief Roman Reigns Teases His Speculated New Role In The WWE
Roman Reigns, the only and the original Tribal chief returned to the WWE in SummerSlam 2024 and kickstarted a feud with his cousin Solo Sikoa
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Roman Reigns makes his entrance alongside WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman at WrestleMania XL | Image: wwe.com
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:47 IST, September 11th 2024