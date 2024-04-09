Advertisement

The Tribal Chief of WWE Roman Reigns lost his Universal Champion Crown after a 1316 day reign as Cody Rhodes got the better of him in night two of WrestleMania. His defeat has altered the course of WWE as we enter into a new era

But it seems like his WWE title is not the only trademark Rokman Reigns might lose inside a couple of days. Because Reigns trademark superman punch has been stolen by a mere layman. In a viral video posted on X, an Indian man seems to be executing Reigns trademark superman punch better than Roman Reigns.

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No it is Indian Roman Reigns

The hilarious video on X, emerges from a brawl that took place between two groups in Chattisgarh India. In the video, as two groups are fighting each other a man in black shirtcan be seen taking flight and execute Reigns superman punch to perfection as the man who takes the blow gets knocked out cold. Watch the viral video here -

Roman-Reigns Superman Punch kinda brawl Kalesh b/w Two Groups in Chattisgarh

pic.twitter.com/3ALxpetYzK — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 9, 2024

Roman Reigns trademark superman punch has terrorized the WWE over the last decade as it has emerged as one of the iconic moves in Wrestling Entertainment history. Every superstar that has squared up against Roman Reigns in WWE has been met with the superman punch. Vince McMahon, Triple H, John Cena, the Undertaker, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins have all faced the superman punch.

But surprisingly during the latest WrestleMania 40, the Tribal Chiefs superman punch didn’t land as expected and he lost out on his title. Who knows maybe Reigns needs to revisit the film room and analyze the footage of this Indian man to get his groove back.

What does the future hold for Roman Reigns in WWE?

In the buildup to his match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns confirmed that he was still on medications for Leukamia. A lot of speculation has surrounded over The Tribal Chief’s future in WWE post his defeat to Cody Rhodes. With many suggesting that Reigns will consider moving on from the sport. But the Chief Content Officer of WWE Paul “Triple H” Levescque put those rumors to bed as he confirmed that Reigns is going on a story arch that will blow people’s minds.

