sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • WWE /
  • Wiseman Paul Heyman Declares Roman Reigns Is in ‘Deep Trouble’ After Explosive SummerSlam Comeback

Published 13:53 IST, August 19th 2024

Wiseman Paul Heyman Declares Roman Reigns Is in ‘Deep Trouble’ After Explosive SummerSlam Comeback

Paul Heyman discussed how the Bloodline plot has transformed professional wrestling. Additionally, he thinks Roman Reigns is in serious danger.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
WWE
Roman Reigns makes his entrance alongside WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman at WrestleMania XL at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:53 IST, August 19th 2024