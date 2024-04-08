×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 07:18 IST

WrestleMania 40: Randy Orton KNOCKS OUT ishowspeed with RKO as Logan Paul retains US Crown | WATCH

Randy Orton gave ishowspeed a taste of what interfering the Viper at WrestleMania is right as he knocked the streamer out cold via RKO. Watch video.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Randy Orton RKO to Speed
Randy Orton RKO to Speed | Image:WWE/Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Night two of WrestleMania 40 has been crazy to begin with and the fight between Logan Paul, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Championship added more spice to the drama. 

The fight saw Randy Orton and Kevin Owens turn on each other mid fight and Logan Paul capitalized on the chaos as he retained his United States Championship.

Advertisement

Logan Paul, however, was done a huge favor at WrestleMania by friend and popular Twitch streamer and Youtuber ishowspeed who came disguised as a blue prime bottle. 

Also Read | WrestleMania 40 live updates

Advertisement

The moment came when Randy Orton was about to finish Logan Paul and was revving up for the final blow, but suddenly, the blue prime bottle saved Logan Paul by taking him out of the ring. 

Randy Orton was pissed off and as soon as Speed revealed his face, Orton came out to ask why did Speed do it. 

Advertisement

Out of frustration, Randy Orton kicked ishowspeed and removed the Prime bottle's dress up from speed and took him to the announce table. Randy Orton then hilariously barked Speed's trademark “Woof, Woof, Woof” and then knocked speed out via an RKO on the announce table.

Also Read | Fans react to Damian Priest victory over Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania

Speed was knocked out cold as he didn't even move for minutes. Randy Orton then went on to make lightwork of both Logan Paul and Kevin Owens as he pressed the issue to become the new WWE United States champion at WrestleMania 40. 

Advertisement

Speed took to Social Media to let people know how he was feeling after receiving that ruffling up from The Viper at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. 

Advertisement

Ishowspeed's sacrifice did not go in vain, as Logan Paul managed to return his WWE United States Title. After Randy Orton completed the RKO on Kevin Owens on the table, Logan quickly came and knocked Orton out of the ring, then he pinned Kevin Owens for the victory. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 07:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Undertaker Surprises The Rock at WrestleMania 40

Undertaker surprises Rock

a minute ago
Cody Rhodes

RHODES FINISHED THE STORY

2 minutes ago
Rupee vs Dollar

Rupee open

5 minutes ago
aditya l1 mission

Solar Eclipse Today

11 minutes ago
Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Results

14 minutes ago
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

19 minutes ago
Trump Looking at Sun Directly During Eclipse

Trump Staring at Sun

20 minutes ago
Bond yields fall

Bond yields

22 minutes ago
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Drought

28 minutes ago
WWE

WWE WrestleMania live

31 minutes ago
Beauty Hacks To Prep Your Skin

Tips For Skin Prepping

42 minutes ago
Education News

TS EAMCET form edit date

an hour ago
Family Star

Family Star Weekend BO

an hour ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee

an hour ago
After an explosion and fire at an apartment building in France, 3 people are reportedly dead

3 Killed in Paris Blast

an hour ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

an hour ago
Education News

COMEDK UGET 2024

an hour ago
IPL 2024

Sachin's viral reaction

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. William, Kate Feeling Anxious Over Possibility of Taking Throne?

    World9 hours ago

  2. Missing Female Engineering Student Found Murdered In Ahmednagar

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Ravi Bishnoi takes an unbelievable catch to dismiss Kane Williamson

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Shocking: UP Man Rapes, Kills Pregnant Woman by Force-Feeding Acid

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Pace sensation Mayank Yadav suffers excruciating injury vs GT

    Sports 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo