WWE Crown Jewel Live Results: John Cena Secures The Win Over AJ Styles In An All-Time Classic Match

The WWE Crown Jewel delivers some breathtaking action inside the squared circle at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. Local wrestlers like Bronson Reed and Rhea Ripley are expected to be the stars of the night.

Crown Jewel features two big matches, which are the Crown Jewel Championship match, where the men's and women's champions of both brands will lock horns against each other for supremacy and bragging rights.

Check out the results of all the action that went down in Perth, Australia.

Bronson Reed Defeats Roman Reigns Via Pinfall In A Street Fight Match

Crown Jewel kicked off with the Australian Street Fight between Bronson Reed and Roman Reigns. The 'AUS'ZILLA was met with some cheers as he returned to Australia to perform in front of his home crowd. But Roman Reigns received the loudest cheer as he made his way down to the ring.

The action unfolded with foreign objects being brought into use under street fight rules. Reigns introduced the cricket bat and hit Reed with it on his belly.

Just when Roman Reigns was getting the upper hand in the competition, Bron Breakker ran interference by taking down the Tribal Chief. The Vision's members then tossed Roman through the table.

When trouble mounted, The Usos came out to aid their cousin and did a fine job to even the odds.

Until The Oracle bounced back and laid out Jimmy Uso by ramming him through the barricade. Jey then made a massive mess after he speared his own cousin, Roman, through the table. Bronson Reed secured the win via pinfall, bagging the biggest win of his career.

Reed is now the second wrestler to pin Roman Reigns in years!

Stephanie Vaquer Is The New Crown Jewel Champion! Defeats Tiffany Stratton In Singles Action

Stephanie Vaquer is the new Crown Jewel Champion after defeating Tiffany Straton in a solid women's singles match. La Premiera and The Buff Barbie put on a good match, which kept the audience hooked to their seats.

Tiffany Stratton looked in a commanding position at one stage with the innovative Alabama Slam, putting Vaquer under a lot of pressure.

But all Stephanie needed was an opening, and Stratton fumbled after a Swanton bomb was countered and Vaquer hit the Devil's Kiss. She then rolled out of Tiffany's finisher move and hit a corkscrew splash to win the match via three count.

John Cena Defeats AJ Styles One Last Time In An All-Time Classic Match

This is why we love professional wrestling. John Cena and AJ Styles delivered one of the best matches so far, with some epic tribute showcases. Two of the finest wrestlers dished out an all-time classic, and their chemistry was off the hook throughout the match.

AJ made his entrance in his vintage TNA-style wrestling gear, and John Cena had a special announcement prepared for The Phenomenal One. The moment was special, and the match delivered fireworks.

Cena and AJ delivered a showcase of honour with finishers from wrestlers and legends. From the Skull Crushing Finale, Walls Of Jericho, The Accolade, Sister Abigail, The Chokeslam, Sweet Chin Music (by AJ) and even RKO! It was an incredible match to witness.

John Cena put the finishing touches after he pulled off a combination finisher! He first hit The Undertaker's Last Ride finisher and then paired it with the AA for the pinfall. Cena and AJ hugged it out after the match.