Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

WWE Elimination Chamber: Match Card, venue, timings, streaming details & Things you need to know

Take a look at the WWE Elimination Chamber Live Streaming, updated match card, location, and timings of different regions to watch the premium live event.

Pavitra Shome
WWE
WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is all set to return to Australia for the first time in nearly half a decade and has a major event down under. The wrestling promotion will host the Elimination Chamber in Perth, and nearly 70k fans are expected to throng the venue. Australia-born superstar Rhea Ripley is heading home and will have a championship match against the Irresistible Force Nia Jax. Two EC matches will take place in Perth, and participants will be locked inside an inhumane structure, which is the brainchild of WWE CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H.  

Also Read: 'Would be kicking myself if I said no': CM Punk opens up on his rough MMA run as a UFC welterweight

Advertisement

WWE Elimination Chamber, Perth Live Streaming: match Card, venue, broadcast, streaming & other details you need to know

WWE Elimination Chamber: Updated Match Card

Advertisement
  • The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate): Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship title match
  • Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. TBA: Women's Elimination Chamber match
  • Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax: WWE Women's World Championship title match
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul: Men's Elimination Chamber match
  • The Grayson Waller Effect featuring Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes
***Card subject to change

When will the WWE Elimination Chamber take place?

The WWE Elimination Chamber will take place on Saturday, February 24th, and will take place from 03:00 PM onwards.

Advertisement

Where will the WWE Elimination Chamber take place?

The WWE Elimination Chamber will be hosted at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

Advertisement

Also Read: WWE news: Brock Lesnar's FIRST UPDATE with daughter since Vince McMahon allegations GOES Viral

How to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber Live telecast in India?

Advertisement

Fans in India can watch the WWE Elimination Chamber live in India via the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber Live Streaming in India?

Advertisement

Fans in India can watch the WWE Elimination Chamber Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber Live Streaming in the UK?

Advertisement

Fans in the UK can watch the WWE Elimination Chamber via TNT Sports Box Office. The live stream will be available on the WWE Network. The matches will take place from 10:00 AM BST.

How to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber Live Streaming in US?

Advertisement

Fans in US can watch the WWE Elimination Chamber via Peacock. The matches will take place from 05:00 AM Eastern, and 02:00 AM Pacific

How to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber Live Streaming in AUS?

Advertisement

Fans in Australia can watch WWE Elimination Chamber via Foxtel and Binge. The matches will take place from 08:00 PM local Australian time.

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

3 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

18 hours ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

21 hours ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

21 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

21 hours ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

21 hours ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

21 hours ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

21 hours ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

2 days ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

2 days ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

2 days ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Survey Reveals Billionaires Are Born Under Which Zodiac Signs

    Lifestyle3 minutes ago

  2. Most 6s hit by a male cricketer in a Test Innings

    Web Stories5 minutes ago

  3. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Know all details here

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  4. Kerala State Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-757 Monday Lucky Draw OUT

    Info5 minutes ago

  5. Hiring intent for freshers improves 6%, dip in IT and media: Teamlease

    Business News7 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo