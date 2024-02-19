Advertisement

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is all set to return to Australia for the first time in nearly half a decade and has a major event down under. The wrestling promotion will host the Elimination Chamber in Perth, and nearly 70k fans are expected to throng the venue. Australia-born superstar Rhea Ripley is heading home and will have a championship match against the Irresistible Force Nia Jax. Two EC matches will take place in Perth, and participants will be locked inside an inhumane structure, which is the brainchild of WWE CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H.

WWE Elimination Chamber, Perth Live Streaming: match Card, venue, broadcast, streaming & other details you need to know

WWE Elimination Chamber: Updated Match Card

The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate): Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship title match

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. TBA: Women's Elimination Chamber match

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax: WWE Women's World Championship title match

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Logan Paul: Men's Elimination Chamber match

The Grayson Waller Effect featuring Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

***Card subject to change

When will the WWE Elimination Chamber take place?

The WWE Elimination Chamber will take place on Saturday, February 24th, and will take place from 03:00 PM onwards.

Where will the WWE Elimination Chamber take place?

The WWE Elimination Chamber will be hosted at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

How to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the WWE Elimination Chamber live in India via the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch the WWE Elimination Chamber Live Streaming via the SonyLiv app and website.

How to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the WWE Elimination Chamber via TNT Sports Box Office. The live stream will be available on the WWE Network. The matches will take place from 10:00 AM BST.

How to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber Live Streaming in US?

Fans in US can watch the WWE Elimination Chamber via Peacock. The matches will take place from 05:00 AM Eastern, and 02:00 AM Pacific

How to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber Live Streaming in AUS?

Fans in Australia can watch WWE Elimination Chamber via Foxtel and Binge. The matches will take place from 08:00 PM local Australian time.