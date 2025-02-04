'She's Better Than You': WWE Hall Of Famer Defends Charlotte Flair Amid Fans' Fury Over Royal Rumble 2025 Result

The WWE Universe was up in arms over Charlotte Flair after she won the Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium. The Queen made her return after declaring herself for the match, and she emerged as the last woman standing after tossing Roxanne Perez over the top rope and out of the ring. Fans who disagreed with the finish criticized Flair's win over social media as they expressed disappointment over the results. Amid the outrage, a WWE Hall of Famer gas came out to the aid of Charlotte and launched a scathing attack on the keyboard warriors.

WWE Hall Of Famer Backs Charlotte Flair Amid Online Criticism

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley has addressed the hate over Charlotte Flair's return and winning the Royal Rumble. Ray made it clear that nobody in the crowd was disappointed by her victory. He went on to say that Flair's performance and commitment were more important than the winner's last name.

"The Charlotte hate is complete bulls***," he said. “You want to hate the Yankees? Fine. They're f****** better than you. You want to hate the Cowboys? Fine. They're better than you. Hate me all you want. I'm better than you. Hate Charlotte all you want, she's better than you, and she's better than any other woman there. End of story.”

Charlotte Flair points at the WrestleMania Sign after winning the Women's Royal Rumble at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis | Image: WWE

"To me, Charlotte, be all, end all. The number two to me? I'd like to see more for her is Bianca. Charlotte and Bianca, more of them," Bubba Ray Dudley said during his appearance on the Busted Open Radio.

Charlotte Flair & Husband Andrade Are No Longer Together!

While Charlotte Flair secured a major milestone in her career, she hit a major roadblock in terms of her personal life. Reports have revealed that Charlotte has divorced her husband Andrade, and their split happened in 2024. Reports also mention that Flair filed a divorce from Andrade on June 18, 2024, and it was finalised on October 20.

Flair and Andrade had been in a relationship since 2019 and revealed their engagement in 2020 on New Year's Day. Both of them got married in May 2022.