Published 21:51 IST, November 6th 2024
'They Missed A Beat': Hulk Hogan Reveals Why His Biopic Starring Chris Hemsworth Was Shelved
Hulk Hogan revealed the real reason for the cancellation of his untitled Netflix biopic, alleging that the Netflix production in charge missed a payment.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hulk Hogan speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden in New York. | Image: AP Photo
