WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan Gets Thoroughly Booed At RAW's Premiere On Netflix: What Stoked Such A Reaction?

WWE RAW's Netflix debut was a power-packed show with numerous superstar appearances and celebrities in attendance. A new era has begun as the Red Brand officially joins the OTT streaming powerhouse. Triple H pulled out all the stops to make the most recent episode of RAW memorable, with appearances from legends and Hall of Famers such as The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and The Undertaker. The Hulkster made a surprise appearance at RAW's premiere show on Netflix. However, he received a hostile reaction from the fans as they booed him throughout his short appearance alongside Jimmy Hart.

Why Was Hulk Hogan Booed During RAW On Netflix Premiere? Possible Reason Revealed

Hulk Hogan made a rare appearance in WWE programming by making his way out alongside Jimmy Hart at the Intuit Dome during RAW's premiere show on Netflix. As soon as his theme song hit, fans were quick enough to make their thoughts felt out loud as they booed the Hall of Famer as he entered and cut a short promo. The jeers grew louder the longer Hogan stood near the stage.

Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart make their entrance during WWE RAW's Premiere Episode on Netflix at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California | Image: WWE

According to SK, people familiar with the matter have said that Hogan acknowledged that his involvement in politics has influenced the response. "He stood for what they didn't stand for," was one of the statements made. The Hall of Famer reportedly "thought it was going

to be 50/50," in Los Angeles, so he was not surprised by the response.

Former Champion's Highly Anticipated Return Axed During Netflix Premiere

According to reports, the biggest female wrestler on the planet Earth was supposed to make a comeback in Monday Night RAW's Netflix premiere. During the massive Netflix showcase, former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch — who has been a free agent for some time — was supposed to make her WWE comeback. Her return was originally scheduled to happen, but it had to be postponed at the last minute to accommodate the Hall of Fame wrestler's special appearance.