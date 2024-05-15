Advertisement

Following the tragic death of Bray Wyatt in 2023, the Uncle Howdy gimmick also ceased. However, there are reports that Wyatt's brother Bo Dallas is set to make his return and would come back as none other than Uncle Howdy, and what's more intriguing is that he could be coming back as the leader of a faction in WWE. WWE has been teasing the return of Uncle Howdy and has dropped QR codes to establish a storyline.

WWE teasing Uncle Howdy's return

Scanning this week's QR code will take you to WWE's website. The landing page features a newspaper article on the unexplained disappearance of a strange woman. According to the newspaper, local authorities are asking for locals' help in finding a missing woman who has not been seen since the weekend. Without revealing her name, the 31-year-old woman's most recent appearance was at her house, which also serves as her workplace for patient care. The missing woman's close friends claim that she has no prospective adversary. In addition, some messages were discovered at her residence, but local authorities have refused to comment. The missing woman in the photo seems to be wearing glasses and has blonde hair. The missing woman's identification may currently be ambiguous. The author's name is the most useful clue in the newspaper article. Wendy Lucho wrote the article, which is an anagram of "Uncle Howdy."

When could Uncle Howdy make his WWE return?

Aside from the weird author's name, a photo taken after scanning the QR code displays a floppy disk and a letter. Along with the floppy disk, the memo mentions the date May 16, 2024. Despite the unusual wording, which could be intended to confuse fans, the note contains the word Twitch and the time 4 PM. May 16 falls on a Thursday, therefore there will be no RAW, SmackDown, or NXT to make any major announcements concerning Uncle Howdy and his new faction. However, the note hints that a major disclosure will be made at 4 p.m. on the live streaming network Twitch. Stay tuned to see if all of the QR code clues line up exactly.

