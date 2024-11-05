Published 08:51 IST, November 5th 2024
WWE Raw Results: Damian Priest Triumphs in Fatal 4-Way As GUNTHER's Next Challenger Is Set
Damian Priest wins the Fatal 4-Way match, securing his spot as GUNTHER’s next challenger. Dominik Mysterio and others fall short in this intense showdown.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Damian Priest wins the Fatal 4-Way match, securing his spot as GUNTHER’s next challenger. Dominik Mysterio and others fall short in this intense showdown. | Image: X/WWE
Advertisement
08:51 IST, November 5th 2024