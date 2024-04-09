×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

WWE RAW Results: The Rock vows to go after Cody, Surprise appearances have the fans OFF THE HOOK!

WWE RAW Results: Take a look at the fallout after WrestleMania XL that took place on Monday Night featuring Triple H, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, & more.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
The Rock, Cody Rhodes
The Rock, Cody Rhodes | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
After a stunning two-night WrestleMania event at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, it's understandable that the RAW after Mania will be equally outstanding. A large throng gathered to witness the start of a new era for the red brand, now led by Triple H as the Chief Content Officer. HHH greeted the crowd at the Monday Night event and introduced Cody Rhodes, the new Undisputed WWE Champion. However, the red brand planned enormous surprises and call-ups, including the arrival of the Greatest of All Time.

WWE RAW After WrestleMania XL: Results

  • Ilja Dragunov vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Ilja Dragunov wins by pinfall with Torpedo Moskau.
  • Awesome Truth (R-Truth & The Miz) vs. Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, & JD McDonagh): Awesome Truth & their tag team partner win by pinfall with an Attitude Adjustment from Cena on JD McDonagh.
  • Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez: Roxanne Perez wins by pinfall with Pop Rox.
  • Chad Gable & Sami Zayn vs. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser): Chad Gable & Sami Zayn win by pinfall with Chaos Theory from Gable on Giovanni Vinci.
  • Chelsea Green vs. Jade Cargill: Jade Cargill wins by pinfall with Jaded.
  • “Big” Bronson Reed vs. Drew McIntyre vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Ricochet (WWE World Heavyweight Championship #1 Contender’s Match): “Main Event” Jey Uso wins by pinfall with a diving splash on Drew McIntyre to become #1 contender to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE RAW After WrestleMania XL: Highlights of the Night

  • Monday Night RAW opened with Triple H thanking the crowd and beginning the new era. he also brought out Cody Rhodes as they embraced and the new champion soaked the moment in.
  • Out of nowhere, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson entered the show and he gave Cody his flowers for winning the Undisputed title. An awkward moment occurred when Rock stated that he would be honoured if he could hold Cody's Championship title, and they gingerly exchanged belts as "This is awkward!" chants erupted. 
  • The Rock believes he has a final point to say: Rhodes' journey with Roman has ended, but theirs has only just begun.
  • R-Truth jumps to a six-man tag team fight pitting Awesome Truth and 'the guy they can't see' against Judgement Day.
  • To everyone's surprise, John Cena came out from backstage and joined the tag-team match
  • A hype package for Sheamus was also aired, and it looks like the Celtic Warrior is all set for a return.
  • CM Punk cost Drew McIntyre a chance to reclaim the gold that he lost at WrestleMania as he ran interference after he appeared from under the ring and grabbed his foot as Drew lined up for a Claymore 
Published April 9th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

