sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 18:50 IST, July 15th 2024

WWE Religiously Working Towards Roman Reigns' In-Ring Return, Insights Emerge About The Tribal Chief

Roman Reigns after his WWE Universal Championship loss to Cody Rhodes on the second night of WrestleMania XL has remained away from the industry.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
WWE
Roman Reigns makes his entrance alongside WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman at WrestleMania XL at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia | Image: WWE
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:50 IST, July 15th 2024