×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 00:53 IST

WWE WrestleMania 40 live updates: Will Cody Rhodes finally finish his story?

The day that wrestling fans all over the world were patiently waiting for has finally arrived. It's the WrestleMania Time! The Night 2 match card is stacked up. Catch the WrestleMania 40 live updates here at the republicworld.com. Stay at this dedicated blog to know all the results and all the happenings from WrestleMania XL. Let's go!

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes share oddly similar storylines
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes share oddly similar storylines | Image: WWE.com
WWE WrestleMania 40 live updates: How to watch WM XL 40 live?
WWE WrestleMania 40 live updates: Venue and timing of the event
Welcome to the live blog of WrestleMania 40 Night 2
  • Listen to this article
12: 52 IST, April 8th 2024

Watch WWE Wrestlemania 40 on 7th & 8th April 2024 from 4:30 AM IST onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).

12: 51 IST, April 8th 2024

The WrestleMania 40 Night 2 will take place at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field. The main event will kick-start at 4:30 AM IST.

Advertisement
12: 49 IST, April 8th 2024

After a jolting Night 1, Wrestling fans all over the world, assemble again! The Rock and Roman Reigns got the win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1. Consequently, the Bloodline could have a say in the Night 2 main event i.e., Roman Reigns vs Cody Chodes. While Night 1 was a success, Night 2 is set to get even better. Gear up because from surprise comebacks, and special entries, to backstage gimmicks, there is so much to look forward to. Moreover, it is the collision of the biggest superstars that will make it to the mainstream. Thus, buckle guys, because it's time! Let's go!

Published April 8th, 2024 at 00:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

death

Toddler Dies in Hyderabad

8 minutes ago
Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes share oddly similar storylines

WWE WrestleMania live

10 minutes ago
LSG

LSG vs GT standouts

22 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp

Klopp on MU vs ARS

34 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah in record books

39 minutes ago
Stolen Car of JP Nadda's Wife Recovered From Varanasi, 3 Held

JP Nadda

an hour ago
A constable and a senior police officer were killed in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

Pak Bomb Attack

an hour ago
LSG Captain KL Rahul After Loss in IPL 2024 1st Match

Rahul on M Siddharth

an hour ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton with her husband Prince of Wales William

William, Kate Anxious

an hour ago
Missing Female Engineering Student From Pune Found Murdered In Ahmednagar

Missing Female Murdered

an hour ago
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

an hour ago
Jos Buttler

IPL 2024: Points Table

an hour ago
UP: 35-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death With Sticks

UP: 35-Year-Old Man

an hour ago
UP: Youth Dies Due to Drowning at Water Park of Noida Mall

Youth Dies in Noida

an hour ago
Ravi Bishnoi takes a one handed screamer against GT

Bishnoi takes Kane

an hour ago
BR Sharath

Who is BR Sharath?

an hour ago
AIIMS

Man Kills Pregnant Woman

an hour ago
Home voting in Rajasthan for first phase of Lok Sabha elections starts today

Assam: FIR, Magisterial P

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hardik Pandya's reaction to Romario Shepherd's blockbuster finish- WATCH

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. 80 People Stranded Amid Snowfall in Ladakh Saved by Indian Army

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Rats Blamed For Destroying Confiscated Bhang, Ganja Kept In Store

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Zodiac Signs That Are Blessed With Natural Musical Talent

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  5. Innovative Chinese Popcorn Making Technique Takes Social Media by Storm

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo