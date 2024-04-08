Updated April 8th, 2024 at 00:53 IST
WWE WrestleMania 40 live updates: Will Cody Rhodes finally finish his story?
The day that wrestling fans all over the world were patiently waiting for has finally arrived. It's the WrestleMania Time! The Night 2 match card is stacked up. Catch the WrestleMania 40 live updates here at the republicworld.com. Stay at this dedicated blog to know all the results and all the happenings from WrestleMania XL. Let's go!
12: 52 IST, April 8th 2024
Watch WWE Wrestlemania 40 on 7th & 8th April 2024 from 4:30 AM IST onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu).
12: 51 IST, April 8th 2024
The WrestleMania 40 Night 2 will take place at Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Lincoln Financial Field. The main event will kick-start at 4:30 AM IST.
12: 49 IST, April 8th 2024
After a jolting Night 1, Wrestling fans all over the world, assemble again! The Rock and Roman Reigns got the win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1. Consequently, the Bloodline could have a say in the Night 2 main event i.e., Roman Reigns vs Cody Chodes. While Night 1 was a success, Night 2 is set to get even better. Gear up because from surprise comebacks, and special entries, to backstage gimmicks, there is so much to look forward to. Moreover, it is the collision of the biggest superstars that will make it to the mainstream. Thus, buckle guys, because it's time! Let's go!
