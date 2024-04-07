×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 01:05 IST

WWE WrestleMania 40 live updates: Who will make history at the Night 1 of the Show of Shows?

The day that wrestling fans all over the world were patiently waiting for has finally arrived. It's the WrestleMania Time! The Night 1 match card is stacked up. Catch the WrestleMania 40 live updates here at the republicworld.com. Stay at this dedicated blog to know all the results and all the happenings from WrestleMania XL. Let's go!

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
WrestleMania 40 Night 1 live blog
WrestleMania 40 live updates: Night 1 match card
WrestleMania 40 live updates: How to watch WM XL live?
WrestleMania 40 live updates: Venue and timing of the event?
1: 02 IST, April 7th 2024

WrestleMania 40 Night 1 match card:

  • Rey Mysterio and Andrade vs Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio
  • Six Pack Ladder Match - The Judgment Day (c) vs. #DIY vs. The Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship
  • Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair vs Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai)
  • Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
  • WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn
  • Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns and The Rock
1: 01 IST, April 7th 2024

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of WrestleMania 40 on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD and Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu). Simultaneously, the event will live stream on Sony Liv app and website.

12: 59 IST, April 7th 2024

WrestleMania 40 is taking place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Grandest Stage of them all will kickstart at 4:30 AM IST (Main Event).

12: 56 IST, April 7th 2024

Wrestling fans all over the world, assemble! It is that night of the year which you will be talking about for ages. It is the WrestleMania time! Continuing the norm of the last few years, WrestleMania 40 will also be a two-night event. Hence, double the action and thrill. Gear up everyone because WrestleMania is an event that has only improved over the years. From surprise comebacks, and special entries, to backstage gimmicks, there is so much to look forward to. Moreover, it is the collision of the biggest superstars that will make it to the mainstream. Thus, buckle guys, because it's time! Let's go!

Published April 7th, 2024 at 01:05 IST

