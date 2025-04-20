sb.scorecardresearch
LIVE-BLOG

Updated April 20th 2025, 09:09 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Highlights: Seth Rollins Walks Out Of Mania As The Ultimate Winner

Check out all the highlights, match results and moments from WWE WrestleMania 41 Night One from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Reported by: Jishu Bhattacharya
WWE WrestleMania 41 Day 1 Live Update
WWE WrestleMania 41 Day 1 Live Update | Image: Republic

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night1 Highlights: WrestleMania, the WWE's largest sporting event, is scheduled to happen at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Delectable matchups have been set for the 41st Showcase of the Immortals, which will take place in the world's entertainment capital. It is anticipated that WrestleMania will be a historic occasion where legends will be created and legacies will be solidified. WrestleMania 41 is a two-night event, and the matches on Night One are unmissable.

On WrestleMania Night One, four title matches have been scheduled, and some of the biggest names in the wrestling industry will be on display. LA Knight faces Jacob Fatu for the US title, and he would be the megastar's toughest opponent. Royal Rumble 2025 winner Jey Uso's most significant solo wrestling matches to date will challenge for the World Heavyweight title. After almost two decades, there will be a non-stipulation women's singles match, and it will be intense when Jade Cargill and Naomi battle it out inside the squared circle. Rey Mysterio is also expected to appear on Night One, where he will face El Grande Americano. The Women's Championship title match will also be a personal one for Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton, who have had an intense build-up. Both women will put everything on the line for the championship.

Night One's Main Event would include triple-threat action, which is expected to be one of the most spectacular trios matches ever. CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins will face off, with storytelling expected to be at its peak.

Live Blog

WWE WrestleMania 41 Match Card (Night 1 - WrestleMania Saturday)

  • Main Event: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins - Triple Threat
  • Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship
  • Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
  • LA Knight (c) vs Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship
  • The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day for the WWE World Tag Team Championship
  • Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
  • Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

April 20th 2025, 08:31 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Seth Freaking Rollins Wins

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Stunning storytelling this by the WWE, Paul Heyman joins forces with Seth Rollins and helps him win the Triple Threat match

April 20th 2025, 08:28 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Paul Heyman Betrays CM Punk And Roman Reigns

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Absolute Cinema this, Paul Heyman betrays both CM Punk and Roman Reigns

April 20th 2025, 08:22 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Punk Stands Tall At The Moment

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Punk has tried to pin both Roman and Rollins, but the fight is still far from over

April 20th 2025, 08:17 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Three Finishers To Reigns

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Reigns has sustained a ‘Go To Sleep’, a ‘Pedigree’ and a ‘Curb Stomp’ and he is still standing tall.

April 20th 2025, 08:10 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Reigns Gains Advantage

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: There are bodies all around the squared circle. So far, Roman Reigns has been the most impressive performer in this Triple Threat match

April 20th 2025, 08:03 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Rollins and Punk Battling It Out

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: CM Punk and Seth Rollins have taken to the barricades to gain early advantage in the match

April 20th 2025, 07:58 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The Main Event Is Underway

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Roman Reigns has started the match in a dominant fashion and has unleasehed himself on Punk and Rollins

April 20th 2025, 07:53 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The 'Best In The World' Walks Out

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: CM walks out to main-event WrestleMania for the first time in his career.

April 20th 2025, 07:44 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Sin City Acknowledges The OTC

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Roman Reigns has arrived. The ‘Only Tribal Chief’ makes his way to the ring

April 20th 2025, 07:41 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Seth 'Freaking' Rollins Walks Out

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Making his way to the squared circle is the architect, the visionary, Seth ‘Freaking’ Rollins

April 20th 2025, 07:36 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: It Is MAIN EVENT Time

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The main Event of Night 1 is about to start, Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs CM Punk. A blockbuster clash

April 20th 2025, 07:40 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The Result Recap

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Here's what all happened so far

  • Jey Uso beats Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship
  • The New Day defeat War Raiders for the WWE Tag Team Championship
  • Jacob Fatu Beats LA Knight for the WWE US Championship
  • Jade Cargill defeats Naomi
  • El Americano Grande defeats Rey Fenix
  • Tiffany Stratton beats Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Championship
April 20th 2025, 07:31 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Rewinding Triple H's Hall Of Fame Induction

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The Game, aka Triple H was inducted in the ‘Half of Fame’ prior to the ongoing 41st edition Mania

April 20th 2025, 07:22 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Tiffany Stratton Defends Her Title

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Stratton keeps her word, denies Charlotte to defend he WWE Women's Championship

April 20th 2025, 07:20 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Another Escape For Stratton

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Charlotte has had more attempts at pinfall as compared to Stratton and right now she is the firm favourite to win the diva's title

April 20th 2025, 07:16 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Flair Takes To The Top Rope

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Flair is using desperate measures to win the match. Charlotte takes the top rope in order to gain advantage in the match

April 20th 2025, 07:12 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Flair Sets Stratton Up

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Flair misses the Diva's Championship by a whisker and Tiffany kicks out of the pin count

April 20th 2025, 07:10 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Tiffany Trying To Claw Her Way Back

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Stratton has finally started to find her footing in the Diva's championship match and has started to go all out against Charlotte

April 20th 2025, 07:06 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Flair To Good For Stratton

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: So far so good from Charlotte. Tiffany being outplayed by the thirteen-time World Champion

April 20th 2025, 07:04 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Absolute Chaos In The Squared Circle

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Charlotte Flair unleashes herself on Stratton straightaway

April 20th 2025, 06:59 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Charlotte Flair Enters

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Thirteen-time Champion Charlotte Flair makes a grand entry into the Allegiant Stadium

April 20th 2025, 07:02 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Stratton Makes An Impressive Entry

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Stunning entry by Tiffany Stratton. The Women's Champion takes inspiration from Barbie as she walks down the ramp in style

April 20th 2025, 06:53 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: WWE Women's Championship Up Next

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Charlotte Flair vs Tiffany Stratton for the Divas Championship coming up next

April 20th 2025, 06:49 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: HBK Reveals Official Attendance

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: A total of 61, 467 fans are in attendance at the Allegiant Stadium

April 20th 2025, 06:48 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The Heart Break Kid Has Arrived

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: HBK has arrived in WrestleMania and he walks out to a rousing reception

April 20th 2025, 06:42 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: El Grande Americano Wins

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Thetre will be no WrestleMania moment for Rey Fenix. El Americano Grande wins 

April 20th 2025, 06:40 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: El Grande Americano Uses Unfair Means

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: El Americano Grande uses unfair means to gain advantage in the match. Gable has a metal plate in his mask 

April 20th 2025, 06:37 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: El Grande Americano Flying All Around

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: El Grande Americano under the pump. Ray Fenix is dominating the match at the moment

April 20th 2025, 06:50 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: El Grande Americano vs Rey Fenix

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The fight between the masked men is underway

April 20th 2025, 06:29 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The Results So Far

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Here's a small recap if you missed LIVE action

  • Jey Uso beats Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion
  • The New Day defeat War Raiders to become new Tag Team Champions
  • Jade Cargill beats Naomi
  • Jacob Fatu beats LA Knight to become the new United States Champion
April 20th 2025, 06:26 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Rey Mysterio Misses Mania

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The speculations have come true, courtesy of his injury, Rey Mysterio is out of Mania this year

April 20th 2025, 06:23 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: WrestleMania 26 To Be Held In New Orleans

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The WWE has announced New Orleans as the host of WrestleMania 2026

April 20th 2025, 06:51 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jacob Fatu Creates History

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The Samoanwerewolf has done it, Jacob Fatu wins the US Championship. His first ever in the WWE

April 20th 2025, 06:18 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Fatu Almost Strips LA Knight Off His Title

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: After LA Knight, Jacob Fatu tries to pin the US Champion down

April 20th 2025, 06:16 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: LA Knight Leaves Jacob Fatu Stunned

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: United States Champion LA Knight had almost pinned Fatu. The Samoan werewolf somehow kicks out

April 20th 2025, 06:14 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: LA Knight Clawing Back Into The Match

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: LA Knight is clawing back into the match following early domination by Jaocb Fatu.

April 20th 2025, 06:13 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jacob Fatu Playing Around With LA Knight

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: In the early stages of the match, Jacob Fatu is dominating the Megastar as he delivers a pop-up Samoan Drop to LA Knight.

April 20th 2025, 06:12 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jacob Fatu Looking For First Title In WWE

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jaocb Fatu who has taken the WWE Universe by storm is looking to win his first ever title in the match against LA Knight.

April 20th 2025, 06:51 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The Samoan Werewolf Looking Ferocious

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: With the United States Championship match underway, Jacob Fatu looks ferocious as he dominates LA Knight early in the match.

April 20th 2025, 06:09 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The Match Begins

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The match between Jacob Fatu and LA Knight kicks off for the United States Championship.

April 20th 2025, 06:52 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The Crowd Is Pumped For LA Knight

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The crowd is pumped for LA Knight as the arena rings with the chants of ‘LA Knight YEAH!’

April 20th 2025, 06:07 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: LA Knight Makes His Way To The Ring

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: With Jacob Fatu waiting in the ring, LA Knight arrives in style in a Maserati car as he gets ready to take on the Samoan Werewolf to defend his United States Championship.

April 20th 2025, 06:04 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jacob Fatu Makes His Way To The Ring

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jacob Fatu is making his way to the ring as he is accompanied by Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship match against LA Knight. 

April 20th 2025, 06:03 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: LA Knight Pumped For The Match

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: As LA Knight get ready to take on Jacob Fatu, he is pumped following their long buildup to the match. 

April 20th 2025, 06:01 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: United States Championship Match Up Next

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: LA Knight will lock horns with Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Championship

April 20th 2025, 05:59 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Good News For WWE Fans

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Just like WrestleMania, this time around, WWE Summerslam will be held across two nights

April 20th 2025, 05:58 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The Results So Far

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Here's a quick recap if you missed LIVE action

  • Jey Uso defeats Gunther, wins the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
  • New Day defeat War Raiders to win the WWE Tag Team Championship
  • Jade Cragill defeats Naomi
April 20th 2025, 05:55 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jade Cargill Wins

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Naomi did try her best, but she was no match for Jade Cargill. Allegiant Stadiumn rises as Cargill pins Naomi down

April 20th 2025, 05:53 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Retribution Time For Jade

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jade Cargill has regained her control on the match and she is in no mood to spare Naomi

April 20th 2025, 05:51 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Bodies Flying All Over

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Superkicks, powerful slams, this is complete destruction from both the divas out there in the middle

April 20th 2025, 05:49 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Naomi Claws Back

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Will we see anither upset tonight? Naomi is dominating the Divas match against her arch-rival Jade Cargill

April 20th 2025, 05:46 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The Divas Match Is Underway

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jade Cargill wastes no time, unleashes herself straightaway on Naomi

April 20th 2025, 05:44 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jade Cargill Walks Out

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Cargill looks absolutely determined to break Naomi into pieces as she enters the Allegiant Stadium

April 20th 2025, 05:42 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Naomi Enters

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Big Night for Naomi in the Allegiant Stadium tonight as she walks down the ramp on the grandest stage of them all

April 20th 2025, 05:40 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jade Cargill vs Naomi Next

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Time for the WWE divas to walk into the spotlight now. This rivalry has been building for over six months now and it is going to be a blockbuster encounter

April 20th 2025, 05:36 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Two Title Changes So Far

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Here's what happened so far

  • Jey Uso defeated Gunther to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship
  • The New Day beat War Raiders to become WWE Tag Team Champion
April 20th 2025, 05:53 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: New Day Stun War Raiders

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Oh Dear, that was just unpredictable. New Day have come out of nowhere and have defeated the War Raiders. New Day are the new tag champs

April 20th 2025, 05:30 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Complete Chaos In The Ring

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: War Raiders have decimated New Day. Erik and Ivar in complete control of the match

April 20th 2025, 05:28 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Kofi Kingston No Match For Erik

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Tough time in the squared circle for New Day veteran Kofi Kingston, War Raider member Erik is assaulting Kingston and he has no way out

April 20th 2025, 05:48 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Brutality From Ivar

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: War Raiders member Ivar has unleashed himself on Kofi Kingston and started the match strongly

April 20th 2025, 05:23 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Tag Team Championship Underway

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Second match of the night New Day vs War Raiders is now underway.

April 20th 2025, 05:47 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The Champs Are Here

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Tag Team Champions, War Raiders have made their way into the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

April 20th 2025, 05:47 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: New Day Enter Allegiant Stadium

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The New Day have made their way into the Allegiant Stadium and they look all ready to face the War Raiders

April 20th 2025, 05:19 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The Battle For Tag Team Championship, Up Next

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: New Day vs War Riders, this is a mouth-watering contest especially after how Kofi Kingston turned his back on Big E

April 20th 2025, 05:12 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Absolute Fireworks In Sin City

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: This has been a stunning start, Jey Uso walks out of Mania as World Champion

April 20th 2025, 05:32 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jimmy Uso Celebrates With Brother Jey

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jimmy Uso has come out to celebrate his brother Jey Uso's first world title win on the grandest stage of them all

April 20th 2025, 05:31 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jey Uso Defeats Gunther

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jey Uso has scripted history. Main Event Jey Uso wins his first Worlds Title

April 20th 2025, 05:21 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Gunther Baffled By Jey's Tactics

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Gunther might have started as favourite, but Jey Uso has been nothing short of perfect. Couple of superkicks and spears from main event Jey and he has Gunther where he wants him

April 20th 2025, 05:16 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jey Puts Up A Brave Face

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jey Uso is humiliating Guther in his own way. The Royal Rumble winner continues to laugh at Gunther, a strategy which is clearly working

April 20th 2025, 05:22 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Cheap Shot By Gunther

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Gunther uses his WWE World Heavyweight Championship title belt to take a cheap shot at Jey Uso. Everything on the line for these two superstars in Sin City

April 20th 2025, 05:16 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Narrow Escape For Gunther

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Gunther has had a narrow escape. The ring general kicks ouyt in time and defends his title

April 20th 2025, 05:16 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Heavy Blows And Chops From Gunther

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Gunther is clawing his way back into the match. He has landed heavy chops on main-event Jey. The match hangs in the balance as of now

April 20th 2025, 05:15 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates:The Champion In Trouble

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Gunther wasn't ready for what has transpired in the ring so far. The Ring General needs to settle in

April 20th 2025, 05:15 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Main-Event Jey Dominating Gunther

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jey Uso is dominating Gunther so far and looks like firm favourite to win the WWE Heavyweight Championship

April 20th 2025, 05:15 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jey Uso Looks To Avenge His Brother

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The match holds a great significance for main-event Jey Uso. Gunther had assaulted Jey's brother Jimmy few weeks back and Jey still has it at the back of their minds

April 20th 2025, 05:32 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Gunther Enters

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The in-ring general is here, Gunther enters to defend his title against main event Jey Uso

April 20th 2025, 05:32 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jey Uso Makes His Entrance

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Main event Jey Uso makes his way through the crowd. The winner of Royal Rumble 2025 will lock horns with Gunther

April 20th 2025, 05:21 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Triple H Opens The Biggest PPV

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Its time, WWE CCO Triple H delivers his fiery welcome speech and announces WrstleMania open

April 20th 2025, 05:13 IST

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Hello And Welcome!

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Hello and welcome to the live blog for WrestleMania Night One Live Blog! All the updates for the action will be delivered right here.

Published April 20th 2025, 04:45 IST