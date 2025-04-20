WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Highlights: Seth Rollins Walks Out Of Mania As The Ultimate Winner

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night1 Highlights: WrestleMania, the WWE's largest sporting event, is scheduled to happen at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Delectable matchups have been set for the 41st Showcase of the Immortals, which will take place in the world's entertainment capital. It is anticipated that WrestleMania will be a historic occasion where legends will be created and legacies will be solidified. WrestleMania 41 is a two-night event, and the matches on Night One are unmissable.
On WrestleMania Night One, four title matches have been scheduled, and some of the biggest names in the wrestling industry will be on display. LA Knight faces Jacob Fatu for the US title, and he would be the megastar's toughest opponent. Royal Rumble 2025 winner Jey Uso's most significant solo wrestling matches to date will challenge for the World Heavyweight title. After almost two decades, there will be a non-stipulation women's singles match, and it will be intense when Jade Cargill and Naomi battle it out inside the squared circle. Rey Mysterio is also expected to appear on Night One, where he will face El Grande Americano. The Women's Championship title match will also be a personal one for Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton, who have had an intense build-up. Both women will put everything on the line for the championship.
Night One's Main Event would include triple-threat action, which is expected to be one of the most spectacular trios matches ever. CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins will face off, with storytelling expected to be at its peak.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Stunning storytelling this by the WWE, Paul Heyman joins forces with Seth Rollins and helps him win the Triple Threat match
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Absolute Cinema this, Paul Heyman betrays both CM Punk and Roman Reigns
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Punk has tried to pin both Roman and Rollins, but the fight is still far from over
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Reigns has sustained a ‘Go To Sleep’, a ‘Pedigree’ and a ‘Curb Stomp’ and he is still standing tall.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: There are bodies all around the squared circle. So far, Roman Reigns has been the most impressive performer in this Triple Threat match
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: CM Punk and Seth Rollins have taken to the barricades to gain early advantage in the match
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Roman Reigns has started the match in a dominant fashion and has unleasehed himself on Punk and Rollins
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: CM walks out to main-event WrestleMania for the first time in his career.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Roman Reigns has arrived. The ‘Only Tribal Chief’ makes his way to the ring
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Making his way to the squared circle is the architect, the visionary, Seth ‘Freaking’ Rollins
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The main Event of Night 1 is about to start, Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs CM Punk. A blockbuster clash
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The Game, aka Triple H was inducted in the ‘Half of Fame’ prior to the ongoing 41st edition Mania
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Stratton keeps her word, denies Charlotte to defend he WWE Women's Championship
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Charlotte has had more attempts at pinfall as compared to Stratton and right now she is the firm favourite to win the diva's title
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Flair is using desperate measures to win the match. Charlotte takes the top rope in order to gain advantage in the match
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Flair misses the Diva's Championship by a whisker and Tiffany kicks out of the pin count
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Stratton has finally started to find her footing in the Diva's championship match and has started to go all out against Charlotte
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: So far so good from Charlotte. Tiffany being outplayed by the thirteen-time World Champion
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Charlotte Flair unleashes herself on Stratton straightaway
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Thirteen-time Champion Charlotte Flair makes a grand entry into the Allegiant Stadium
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Stunning entry by Tiffany Stratton. The Women's Champion takes inspiration from Barbie as she walks down the ramp in style
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Charlotte Flair vs Tiffany Stratton for the Divas Championship coming up next
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: A total of 61, 467 fans are in attendance at the Allegiant Stadium
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: HBK has arrived in WrestleMania and he walks out to a rousing reception
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Thetre will be no WrestleMania moment for Rey Fenix. El Americano Grande wins
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: El Americano Grande uses unfair means to gain advantage in the match. Gable has a metal plate in his mask
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: El Grande Americano under the pump. Ray Fenix is dominating the match at the moment
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The fight between the masked men is underway
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The speculations have come true, courtesy of his injury, Rey Mysterio is out of Mania this year
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The WWE has announced New Orleans as the host of WrestleMania 2026
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The Samoanwerewolf has done it, Jacob Fatu wins the US Championship. His first ever in the WWE
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: After LA Knight, Jacob Fatu tries to pin the US Champion down
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: United States Champion LA Knight had almost pinned Fatu. The Samoan werewolf somehow kicks out
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: LA Knight is clawing back into the match following early domination by Jaocb Fatu.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: In the early stages of the match, Jacob Fatu is dominating the Megastar as he delivers a pop-up Samoan Drop to LA Knight.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jaocb Fatu who has taken the WWE Universe by storm is looking to win his first ever title in the match against LA Knight.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: With the United States Championship match underway, Jacob Fatu looks ferocious as he dominates LA Knight early in the match.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The match between Jacob Fatu and LA Knight kicks off for the United States Championship.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The crowd is pumped for LA Knight as the arena rings with the chants of ‘LA Knight YEAH!’
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: With Jacob Fatu waiting in the ring, LA Knight arrives in style in a Maserati car as he gets ready to take on the Samoan Werewolf to defend his United States Championship.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jacob Fatu is making his way to the ring as he is accompanied by Solo Sikoa for the United States Championship match against LA Knight.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: As LA Knight get ready to take on Jacob Fatu, he is pumped following their long buildup to the match.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: LA Knight will lock horns with Jacob Fatu for the WWE United States Championship
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Just like WrestleMania, this time around, WWE Summerslam will be held across two nights
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Naomi did try her best, but she was no match for Jade Cargill. Allegiant Stadiumn rises as Cargill pins Naomi down
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jade Cargill has regained her control on the match and she is in no mood to spare Naomi
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Superkicks, powerful slams, this is complete destruction from both the divas out there in the middle
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Will we see anither upset tonight? Naomi is dominating the Divas match against her arch-rival Jade Cargill
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jade Cargill wastes no time, unleashes herself straightaway on Naomi
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Cargill looks absolutely determined to break Naomi into pieces as she enters the Allegiant Stadium
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Big Night for Naomi in the Allegiant Stadium tonight as she walks down the ramp on the grandest stage of them all
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Time for the WWE divas to walk into the spotlight now. This rivalry has been building for over six months now and it is going to be a blockbuster encounter
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Oh Dear, that was just unpredictable. New Day have come out of nowhere and have defeated the War Raiders. New Day are the new tag champs
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: War Raiders have decimated New Day. Erik and Ivar in complete control of the match
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Tough time in the squared circle for New Day veteran Kofi Kingston, War Raider member Erik is assaulting Kingston and he has no way out
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: War Raiders member Ivar has unleashed himself on Kofi Kingston and started the match strongly
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Second match of the night New Day vs War Raiders is now underway.
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Tag Team Champions, War Raiders have made their way into the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The New Day have made their way into the Allegiant Stadium and they look all ready to face the War Raiders
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: New Day vs War Riders, this is a mouth-watering contest especially after how Kofi Kingston turned his back on Big E
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: This has been a stunning start, Jey Uso walks out of Mania as World Champion
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jimmy Uso has come out to celebrate his brother Jey Uso's first world title win on the grandest stage of them all
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jey Uso has scripted history. Main Event Jey Uso wins his first Worlds Title
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Gunther might have started as favourite, but Jey Uso has been nothing short of perfect. Couple of superkicks and spears from main event Jey and he has Gunther where he wants him
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jey Uso is humiliating Guther in his own way. The Royal Rumble winner continues to laugh at Gunther, a strategy which is clearly working
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Gunther uses his WWE World Heavyweight Championship title belt to take a cheap shot at Jey Uso. Everything on the line for these two superstars in Sin City
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Gunther has had a narrow escape. The ring general kicks ouyt in time and defends his title
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Gunther is clawing his way back into the match. He has landed heavy chops on main-event Jey. The match hangs in the balance as of now
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Gunther wasn't ready for what has transpired in the ring so far. The Ring General needs to settle in
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Jey Uso is dominating Gunther so far and looks like firm favourite to win the WWE Heavyweight Championship
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The match holds a great significance for main-event Jey Uso. Gunther had assaulted Jey's brother Jimmy few weeks back and Jey still has it at the back of their minds
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: The in-ring general is here, Gunther enters to defend his title against main event Jey Uso
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Main event Jey Uso makes his way through the crowd. The winner of Royal Rumble 2025 will lock horns with Gunther
WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 Live Match Updates: Its time, WWE CCO Triple H delivers his fiery welcome speech and announces WrstleMania open
